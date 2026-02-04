amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

TriTorch
3h

The reason for this mass global censorship is that the first thing a kidnapper does is gag the victim so that they cannot sound the alarm. Give up your free speech at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominos after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." —George Washington

The Second Amendment is second because it is the remedy for anyone trying to subvert the First.

----

"The 1-A is first for a reason. The 2-A is it's twin. Together they make a bond of freedom." —S.P.H.

Autumn
2h

Great article! I did not know this about the Digital Services Act. But now that I know, it explains a lot of what I've seen happening online! We definitely need to get this changed so that Americans have and keep free speech!

