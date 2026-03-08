amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret's avatar
Margaret
8h

Excellent analysis of the crazy Demonrats. Great explanation of our War Powers Act. I have a better understanding of the whole situation. I believe in Trump and his plan!!! MAGA 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
8h

FUCK THE DEMONRATS!!!! JUST BECAUSE THEY DON'T GET THEIR WAY!! THEY WANT IMPEACHMENT!! FKN IDIOTS!!! VOTE RED ❤️!!

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture