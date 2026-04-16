amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
2h

I hate to say it, but of course it was a woman.

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
2h

An AWFL strikes again, leaving devastation in her wake.

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