The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Keith Hoene's avatar
Keith Hoene
4h

AI can write the basic routines it is told to write by the designers. It cannot design anything unique. It can merely assemble what is already written somewhere else.

And if companies think quantity or innovation quality is a winning strategy, good luck. Your competitors who hired innovators and use AI to augment and accelerate their innovation will run you into bankruptcy.

And as for how to keep AI in check, the only thing the government needs to do is keep AI companies liable for damage. Don't let them off the hook like we did with pharma that now can legally sell poison.

Require AI companies to pay damages and you won't need strangling regulations.

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Shooter 6's avatar
Shooter 6
4h

You've always been on the 'leading edge' and here, I suspect, you still are.

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