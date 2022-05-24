#ElonGate Exposes the Need for Reform of Nondisclosure Agreements and Enforcement
Efforts to outlaw NDAs in employment related sexual harassment cases hurt the victims most of all. Confidential settlements are good for all parties (except trial lawyers).
This week corporate media published statements made by a woman who claims a licensed massage therapist that previously worked for Space X told her that during a massage aboard Elon Musk’s G650 the billionaire became erect, exposed his penis, and offered to buy the masseuse a horse if she would help him climax.1 The unnamed woman claims that after the the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.