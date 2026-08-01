I have been in the European Union for a week now, and I have yet to sit through a dinner, a coffee, or a hallway conversation that did not eventually arrive at the same subject. Not immigration, not energy prices, not the war. Article 50 of the EU AI Act. Founders raise it the way farmers raise the weather, with a kind of exhausted fatalism, because the rule became enforceable on the second of August and nobody I spoke with was confident they understood what compliance actually looks like. One founder told me his legal budget for the year now exceeds his engineering budget. He was not complaining about the principle of transparency. He was complaining that he cannot tell, with any precision, what the state expects him to build.

In 2024, American institutions produced 40 notable AI models. China produced 15. All of Europe, the whole continent, with its universities and its research traditions and its 450 million people, produced 3. In 2025, US private AI investment reached $285.9 billion and funded 1,953 new AI companies, more than 10 times the total of the next closest country. The US hosts 5,427 data centers, again more than 10 times any rival. Europe’s answer to this gap was not a capital program, a compute buildout, or a serious attempt to keep its own founders at home. Europe’s answer was a rulebook.

Brussels has mistaken the power to obstruct a market for leadership in that market. Those are not the same thing, and the difference matters enormously. A tollbooth operator collects from every car that passes, and he may even feel important doing it, but he did not build the road, and he cannot drive faster than the traffic he is metering. Europe has built the world’s most elaborate AI compliance bureaucracy on top of a domestic AI industry that barely exists. The tollbooth is impressive. The road belongs to somebody else.

Transparency sounds harmless. Should a chatbot not tell you it is a chatbot? Should a deepfake not be labeled a deepfake? Put that way, the objection is sensible, and if that were the whole of Article 50 I would not have written this. But the text does not say “put a sticker on it.” It requires that synthetic text, audio, images, and video carry marks that are effective, reliable, robust, interoperable, and machine-readable, marks that survive ordinary processing and remain detectable after the content leaves the provider’s hands. That is not a disclosure notice. That is a provenance infrastructure, and it has to work across four modalities and across every downstream tool that touches the file.

The engineering community has already reached its verdict on this. A technical paper published earlier this year found that Article 50 compliance cannot be achieved through post hoc labeling at all. The authors identified three structural problems. There is no universal cross-platform marking format for content that mixes human and machine authorship, which is nearly all content. There is a genuine tension between the law’s demand for reliability and the probabilistic nature of what these models produce. Robust markings tend to contaminate synthetic training data, while fragile markings simply vanish during ordinary file conversion. The law asks for something the field does not yet know how to deliver.

Chamath Palihapitiya put the engineering point plainly on 𝕏, and he is right. You cannot bolt this on at the end. The disclosure has to be designed into the generation and distribution pipeline from the beginning, which means a company must be able to reconstruct, on demand, what a system was intended to do, who approved that intent, how it became code, which tests verified it, what version shipped, how outputs were marked, and what changed afterward. His firm’s software factory is built to produce exactly that chain of evidence, and its work extracting more than 100,000 business rules from 18 million lines of Medicare claims code shows what real traceability costs. It is an excellent commercial answer to the problem. It is also, read another way, a measurement of the burden. When sophisticated new infrastructure becomes necessary just to survive a disclosure statute, the statute has told on itself.

Regulations of this kind are always sold as a check on powerful corporations. In practice they are a subsidy to them. Compliance costs are largely fixed. A company with $50 billion in revenue absorbs a compliance department the way a whale absorbs a barnacle. A company with four employees and a seed round absorbs it by not shipping the product. Every compliance lawyer, every provenance engineer, every audit system, and every regulatory filing raises the capital required to challenge an incumbent, and Cato’s Jennifer Huddleston has documented this pattern across a decade of technology rulemaking. The firms Brussels claims to distrust are the firms best positioned to pay the toll, and they know it.

We are not speculating about this, because Europe already ran the experiment. The General Data Protection Regulation was sold in precisely the same language: accountability for the giants, protection for the citizen. A National Bureau of Economic Research study of 4.1 million applications found that GDPR drove roughly one third of available applications out of the market and cut the entry of new applications by half in the quarters after implementation. Consumer welfare fell by roughly a third by the authors’ estimate. A separate study found European technology ventures suffered a sharp decline in funding relative to American peers, on the order of 17.6% fewer weekly deals and 39.6% less capital per deal. The giants survived GDPR comfortably. The challengers did not.

What Europeans actually get from all this is less technology, later. Mark Zuckerberg and Daniel Ek warned in 2024 that regulatory uncertainty would keep Meta’s multimodal Llama model out of Europe, and it did, for a year, after which the European Data Protection Board’s own opinion confirmed that Meta’s original approach had been lawful all along. No fine was ever issued. The mere possibility of enforcement was sufficient to freeze a lawful product. Apple announced in June that Siri AI will not ship to European users with iOS 27, saying regulators had rejected every technical proposal it offered, and that European developers would be unable even to test the features their American counterparts use daily. That is the Digital Markets Act rather than the AI Act, but it is the same regulatory culture producing the same result, and the result is that Europeans go to the back of the line for the tools that raise output per worker on a continent projected to lose nearly 2 million workers per year by 2040.

Americans should not read this as a foreign curiosity, and here is the part that ought to worry Washington. The AI Act reaches any provider anywhere on earth whose system’s output is used inside the EU, which means an American startup in Austin is inside the perimeter whether or not it ever opened a European office, and because maintaining seperate product architectures for two continents is expensive, multinational firms routinely standardize on the strictest rule they face, which means European regulators end up deciding what Americans are permitted to build and use without ever answering to an American voter. That is the Brussels Effect in its purest form. It is regulation by market access rather than by consent, and the penalty structure gives it teeth, since an Article 50 violation can reach €15 million or 3% of worldwide annual turnover, whichever is higher. Note the logic there. The exposure is tied to the global revenue of the entire company, not to the revenue of the disputed feature, not to the size of the European deployment, and not to any demonstrated injury to a single human being.

The administrative conduct surrounding all of this deserves its own indictment. The Commission published its Article 50 transparency guidelines on the twentieth of July. The AI Omnibus, which altered deadlines and other elements of the framework, entered into force on the twenty-seventh of July. Enforcement will begin on the second of August (tomorrow). Six days. Global firms were expected to redesign generation pipelines, rewrite contracts, classify use cases, build marking systems, train staff, and coordinate downstream deployers, all under threat of turnover-based penalties, while Brussels was still amending the rules the week before the deadline. DIGITALEUROPE said the quiet part out loud in February, warning that businesses cannot comply without the missing pieces, because the standards and enforcement structures simply were not finished.

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None of this is a partisan American complaint, which is what makes it damning. Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank and hardly a critic of the European project, wrote in his competitiveness report that Europe largely missed out on the digital revolution led by the internet, that only four of the world’s top 50 technology companies are European, and that nearly 30% of European unicorns founded between 2008 and 2021 moved their headquarters abroad. The Commission itself now concedes that its digital rulebook has produced high compliance costs and legal uncertainty. Heritage’s Jake Denton put it more bluntly, arguing the AI Act has sealed Europe’s fate as a digital vassal, dependent on foreign models, foreign chips, and foreign clouds while performing sovereignty through paperwork.

A continent that produced 3 notable models in a year is now demanding that innovators construct enterprise-grade compliance factories before they construct competitive companies. The founders I met this week are not ideologues. They are simply doing arithmetic, and the arithmetic is pushing them toward Delaware. America’s advantage was never that we are smarter. It is that we let people build first and argue later. We should guard that advantage jealously, because Brussels is proving, in real time and at great expense, exactly what the alternative produces. The world’s best documented technological decline.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.