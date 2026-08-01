The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
11m

They are fatalistic. Throw it out and don't attempt to re-write it. They are just a hindrance to any form of progress. They are prosecuting before the crime has been committed. Small minds. Maybe they should build bigger walls to keep invaders out and install Common Sense and Freedom while sending the illegal invaders back to their home countries. Because they sound like they can't see the trees for the forests. They may figure out A.I. if they got their priorities straight. Life then the other junk!

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Greg's avatar
Greg
15m

Eurosclerosis at its worst.

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