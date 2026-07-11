The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
5h

This is exactly the plan of the radical left when they take back control of the US govt

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
4h

This was predictable. The EU was supposed to be an economic union. But give a bureaucrat an inch and they will take it all. Like they say, "You f'd up. You trusted us"

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