Claims circulate with confidence that Thomas Jefferson learned the principles of religious liberty from the Quran and then embedded those principles in the Constitution. The most recent version of this claim comes from Wajahat Ali, who asserted in a widely shared video that Jefferson absorbed the idea of religious freedom from Islam itself. He is not alone. The academic version of the same argument appears most prominently in Denise Spellberg’s 2013 book Thomas Jefferson’s Quran, which treats Jefferson’s ownership of an English Quran as evidence of substantive Islamic influence. The claim is rhetorically attractive. It flatters modern pluralism, reframes the American founding as globally derivative, and offers a counternarrative to Western intellectual history. It is also false. Not slightly false, but structurally mistaken. The error does not lie in an obscure footnote. It lies in confusing possession with influence, translation with transmission, and rhetoric with source material.

Wajahat Ali, a Muslim-American writer and NYT contributor claims that the Quran inspired Thomas Jefferson to include the Establishment Clause in the Bill of Rights. First, Jefferson never read the Quran. Second, Jefferson didn't write the Establishment Clause - the primary author of the Bill of Rights was James Madison. He drafted the original 19 proposed amendments in 1789 while serving in the First Congress. Congress debated and refined them, sending 12 amendments to the states. 10 were ratified by 1791 and became the Bill of Rights.

Begin with the basic fact that Jefferson did not read the Quran as Muslims understand it. He owned an English translation by George Sale, published in 1764. That text matters. Sale did not speak Arabic fluently and was not an Arabist insider transmitting Islamic self understanding. He was an Anglican intellectual of the Enlightenment producing a domesticated version of Islam for English readers. Sale’s work was celebrated in its time precisely because it neutralized Islam. It rendered the text legible, orderly, and morally familiar to Protestant sensibilities. It did not present Islam as a commanding revealed system claiming supremacy over law, politics, and conscience. It presented Islam as a comparative artifact.

This point is not semantic. It is decisive. Translation is interpretation. Sale’s translation was not a transparent window into Islamic doctrine. It was a hermeneutic filter. Sale framed Muhammad as a political lawgiver rather than a prophet. He treated the Quran as a work of legislation and moral instruction rather than a binding divine command. His Preliminary Discourse guided the reader before a single verse appeared, establishing from the outset that Islam was to be studied, explained, and ultimately rationalized away. What Jefferson owned was not Islam speaking in its own voice. It was Islam ventriloquized by the English Enlightenment.

Suppose, however, that Jefferson read it closely. The physical evidence suggests otherwise. Jefferson’s intellectual habits are unusually well documented. He annotated aggressively. He underlined, cross referenced, and argued in the margins. Locke, Montesquieu, Bolingbroke, and the classical historians bear the marks of sustained engagement. Sale’s Quran does not. There is no marginal dialogue, no conceptual wrestling, no signs of use as a working text. Ownership without engagement proves nothing. Libraries are not autobiographies.

At this point a reader may ask whether influence could be indirect. Perhaps the mere exposure to Islamic ideas mattered. That suggestion fails for a simpler reason. The Quran does not teach religious liberty in any sense comparable to liberal constitutionalism. If Jefferson had derived his theory of freedom of conscience from the Quran, the Constitution would read very differently.

Liberal religious liberty begins with the sovereignty of individual conscience. The Quran rejects this premise. Judgment belongs to God alone. When God and His Messenger decide a matter, the believer has no choice. Law does not stand above revelation. Revelation stands above law. There is no neutral public square in which competing theologies are equally legitimate. Political authority exists to enforce divine truth, not to suspend judgment among rival claims.

The Quran further teaches the eventual supremacy of Islam over all other religions. Islam is not presented as one option among many. It is presented as the final and corrective religion meant to prevail. Other faiths are tolerated conditionally and temporarily. They are not recognized as equal, enduring alternatives. A system committed to Islam’s ultimate dominance cannot generate a theory of permanent religious pluralism. Toleration under supremacy is not liberty.

The political treatment of non Muslims reinforces the point. The Quran authorizes coercive governance through mechanisms such as jizya, a tax imposed on non Muslims under Islamic rule. Compliance is not merely fiscal. It is symbolic submission. The text explicitly links continued existence under Islamic governance to acknowledgment of political inferiority. This is not freedom of religion. It is managed subordination.

The Quran’s treatment of apostasy makes the incompatibility sharper. While the text does not lay out a procedural criminal code, it frames departure from Islam as moral corruption and political betrayal. Those who turn back are condemned in this world and the next. Other verses link disbelief with seizure and death. In classical Islamic jurisprudence, these principles were not read as metaphors. They were implemented. A system without a protected right of exit cannot underwrite freedom of conscience.

Speech protections fare no better. Mockery of God and His Messenger is treated as punishable harm. Dissent is not a protected act. It is a moral offense. Equality before the law is explicitly denied. Believers and unbelievers are not equal. A neutral state treating religions equally is doctrinally impossible within this framework.

The frequently cited verse declaring no compulsion in religion does not rescue the theory. Read in context and in classical interpretation, it bars forced conversion at swordpoint but permits full coercive pressure after Islamic rule is established. It does not create equal religious citizenship. It does not restrain political domination. It does not license dissent.

These are not marginal verses. They are structural claims. They define the Quran’s political theology. A text that mandates religious supremacy, legal inequality, and coercive governance cannot plausibly be the source of a liberal constitutional order.

If not influence, then what explains Jefferson’s references to Muslims in his writings? The answer lies in rhetoric, not theology. In 18th century political discourse, the Muslim was a virtual subject. Mahometans functioned as philosophical stress tests. They were hypothetical extremes used to demonstrate the robustness of a principle. When Jefferson argued that liberty should extend even to Muslims, he was not praising Islam. He was disabling the state. The point was that government lacks competence to judge theology at all.

This rhetorical strategy mirrors engineering practice. If a bridge can bear a 100 ton load, it will safely carry ordinary traffic. Invoking the most alien belief imaginable was a way to prove that liberty was not contingent on theological approval. The target audience was not Muslims. It was Protestant dissenters, Catholics, and Jews living under the shadow of establishment. To mistake this stress test for intellectual borrowing is to misread the genre.

Jefferson’s broader philosophical commitments confirm the conclusion. He was skeptical of all revealed religions. He admired moral teaching stripped of metaphysics. He rejected priestcraft. He treated claims of divine authority with suspicion. Islam was not an exception. In private correspondence, Mahometanism appears not as a source of liberty but as a synonym for dogmatism and despotism. It is incoherent to suggest that Jefferson simultaneously used Islam as a rhetorical foil for tyranny and as a blueprint for freedom.

The real sources of Jefferson’s theory of religious liberty are neither mysterious nor exotic. They are Western, traceable, and explicit. Locke’s arguments against coercion in belief. The English dissenting tradition. The memory of Europe’s religious wars. The American experience of sectarian plurality. Classical republicanism’s suspicion of concentrated power. These sources appear in Jefferson’s writings, his annotations, and his legislative projects. The Quran does not.

The claim of Islamic influence rests on a category error. It mistakes the possession of a book for intellectual engagement. It confuses an Enlightenment translation with an authentic doctrinal system. It misreads rhetorical hypotheticals as sources of ideas. And it ignores what the Quran actually teaches about law, belief, and power.

Jefferson defended liberty for Muslims on principle. He did not derive liberty from Islam. The distinction matters. One affirms the strength of American constitutionalism. The other dissolves it into a gesture of fashionable relativism. History supports the former. The latter is a story told to satisfy present desires, not to explain past realities.

