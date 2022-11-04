Fact-Checking the AP's Fact-Check on the 30 Million Classified and Unclassified Presidential Records Obama Moved to Chicago
The AP failed to read the communication between NARA and Obama and instead reported on the administration's press release that everything was fine.
I’ve received a LOT of pushback from the left about my post describing the conflict between the Obama Foundation and the National Archives over his presidential records.1 In my post, I contend that a fair reading of the various MOUs, LOIs, and settlement letters between the National Archives and Obama’s Foundation makes it clear that there was (and is st…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.