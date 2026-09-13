The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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David Carroll's avatar
David Carroll
10h

David Sacks has been spot on all year. The IPO has to be cancelled. Otherwise, can it have a risk factor that company executives believe there is a 10%+ chance everyone gets killed within 10 years? No joke. This is Al Gore on steroids. Dario is the incumbent, he is arrogant and wants regulation to stop open source competition that commoditize the LLM sector. They are horrified by Jensen’s entry into the LLM space. If they believe what they won’t disavow, there is zero chance this thing is worth even $500 billion given the liability it represents.

Jacob Coxon is a fraud. The whole thing was a set up. He needs to be investigated. It is incredible the company has not vigorously disavowed. They agree with the statement, publicly, and executives are likely in on the fraud. The board needs to fire Dario. He is not up to the task of running a public company and is exhibit A if anyone sued Anthropic for injury. Incredibly stupid and arrogant.

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
9h

I am not concerned about "human extinction" from AI or anything else not caused by God's implementation of His plan as described in the Bible, which is to say, a series of global catastrophes including famine, pestilence and war, all of which takes place after He removes His believing church from the wrath to come and allows the anti-Christ to reveal himself. Inasmuch as I am well into my eighth decade of life, my personal departure from the land of the living is more likely to occur before His return, but either way, I'm prepared for it, and strongly urge everyone else to do likewise. The decision is, of course, a personal one but the consequences of choosing poorly are eternal. Choose wisely, my friends, and soon.

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