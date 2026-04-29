amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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fool on the hill's avatar
fool on the hill
3h

No nation or state has ever taxed and spent its way to prosperity….

Instead of Debt Based Budgeting, how about trying Zero Based Budgeting? 👇

Zero-based budgeting (ZBB) is a budgeting method where every dollar of income is assigned a specific purpose, ensuring that income minus expenses equals zero each month or year. This approach requires justification of all expenses for each new budget period, rather than simply adjusting previous budgets.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
3h

CA’s kickbacks from Medicare and Medicaid, along with all the other fraud should fully fund this state. However, all the cronies and politicians are taking a big cut so the state can’t cover all the costs to maintain their government. CA is a circle of fraud and no matter how much they tax, will always come up short.

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