K-12 Teachers Are Teaching Students That January 6th Was Our Nation's Greatest Threat
The truth is that democracy has been under attack for 200 hundred years and we've managed to preserve it. J6 isn't even on the radar when it comes to risks to democracy.
In K-12 schools across the country, our children are being taught that January 6th was the worst attack on democracy in American history. Vice President Harris declared that the events of that day were on par with the attack on Pearl Harbor and September 11th.1 If we don’t tell our kids the truth and counter this lie in a generation it will become a fact…
