Daniel Mark Zamoyski
As always in your examinations, this analysis of the “Data Center Placement Controversy” is pretty robust.

However, you have not made a single mention of what has become, or is becoming, the elephant in this particular Data Center room.

There is a quantum-computing company using what it calls “fractal” computing that it claims (with apparently LOTS of verifiable proof)

can (due to the eliminatin of input-output latency)

produce the same computing results as large, capital-intensive data centres

but also can do so in a few hours (as opposed to 2-3 weeks)

- at no more than 10% of the computing equipment cost -

and (most importantly) with zero requirement for these water-hungry and power-hungry data centres in the first place.

Thus, this Fractal technology saves the very high capital costs of producing these data centres at all, and with no land-grab required.

Now, if this all seems to be ‘to good to be true’, anyone can check out their claims via case studies, videos and customer declarations on their websites, and Substack account, shown below.

And, btw, I have absolutely zero financial interests in this company or any businesses attached to it. I am just adding an additional (useful, imho) dimension to your article.

www.thefractalgovernment.com

www.thesustainablecomputinginitiative.com

FractalComputing.substack.com

Mark Ende
I think you leave out an important perspective. In addition to the fractal point mentioned by Daniel, there is also the loss of farmland and rural landscapes caused by larger and larger data centers, which as Daniel points out, are really not necessary. Resistance to these behemoths is not just about water.

