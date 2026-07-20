The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Tony's avatar
Tony
6h

New York doesn’t have the electric power to support any of this. So stopping development is a moot point . There was supposed to be a huge chip manufacturing plant development in upstate starting during Biden’s presidency and supported with Federal and State money. Not a shovel of dirt has been turned, will never happen. Yet New York continues to invest in solar and wind power while removing nuclear power plants and gas fired power plants. The state is doomed under Democrat rules.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This is the sickness of progressive governance: identify the strategic prize, then criminalize the infrastructure needed to win it. Hochul wants AI prestige without power plants, jobs without construction, innovation without industry, and dominance without permitting anything dominant. The excuses collapse on contact. Ratepayers can be protected through separate tariffs and take-or-pay contracts. Noise can be regulated. Water use can be addressed with closed-loop cooling. Siting can favor brownfields. But a statewide freeze is not smart permitting. It is unilateral industrial disarmament. The Red-Green-degrowth crowd has moved from fracking to data centers because the target is always the same: American capacity. If AI decides the future, Hochul just told the future to move to Texas — or Beijing.

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