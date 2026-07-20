On July 14, Governor Kathy Hochul stood before the cameras and told New Yorkers something true. Whoever owns AI, she said, owns the future. Then, in the same announcement, she signed the nation’s first statewide moratorium on new hyperscale data centers, freezing state environmental permits for facilities of 50 megawatts or more for at least a year. Consider what that pairing actually asserts. The governor concedes that artificial intelligence will determine which nations command the coming century. She then prohibits, within her own borders, the construction of the industrial plant that produces it. If ownership of AI means ownership of the future, a ban on AI’s factories is not an environmental precaution. It is a decision about who will own that future, and the beneficiary of that decision does not live in New York.

Begin with a definition, because clarity about what a data center is dissolves most of the confusion about what banning one does. A data center is not an office building and not a warehouse. It is the factory of the AI economy. Electricity is its raw material. Advanced chips are its machine tools. Its outputs are trained models, inference services, drug discovery pipelines, logistics systems, and defense applications. A government that freezes data center construction is not pausing an abstraction called AI. It is restricting the physical means by which twenty-first-century economic and military power gets produced. Would we describe a wartime steel embargo as land-use policy? We would not. We would call it what it is.

Now consider the moment Hochul chose. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index reports that the leading Chinese model trails the leading American model by just 2.7 percentage points on its composite benchmark. Not 27 points. Not 10. Fewer than 3. China already leads the world in AI publications, citation volume, patent output, and industrial robot installations. America’s advantages remain real, including 5,427 data centers, more than ten times any other country, and $285.9 billion in private AI investment during 2025 against China’s $12.4 billion. But an advantage measured in single digits is not an entitlement. It is a lead that must be defended with power plants, transmission lines, and concrete. Beijing does not need to out-invent American laboratories if American governments prevent American laboratories from obtaining enough power and compute. New York just volunteered for that role.

On the All-In Podcast, David Sacks and David Friedberg dismantled the governor’s stated justifications one by one, and their analysis deserves wide circulation. Sacks made the essential political observation: a moratorium is never really a pause. Democrats will not freeze data centers forever, he argued. They will freeze them until they hold enough leverage to dictate terms, at which point the price of reentry will be a new regulatory agency and a trust-and-safety regime ported over from social media. Hochul’s own announcement confirms the diagnosis. The freeze arrived bundled with premium electricity rates, mandatory community-benefit negotiations, organized-labor preferences, a proposed grid fund, repeal of tax exemptions, and a new state office whose first task is regulating frontier AI developers. That is not an environmental study. That is a choke point with a price list.

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Sacks added a second point that Albany seems not to grasp. A one-year moratorium does not cost one year. Securing 300 megawatts of energizable capacity within 36 months has become the dominant factor in site selection, and interconnection timelines already run 24 to 48 months. A developer who loses a year loses land control, equipment reservations, financing, and customers, and Sacks estimated the practical effect at five years or more before a new facility could switch on in New York. Capital does not wait politely for Albany to finish its study. It moves to Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, and the Gulf, and increasingly it moves overseas.

What about the governor’s specific accusations? Each dissolves under inspection. She says data centers devour electricity and raise family bills. The honest answer, as the Davids argued, is that this is a rate-design problem with a known solution: let AI companies become power companies. President Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, signed in March with every major hyperscaler, requires the firms to build, bring, or buy additive generation, pay the full cost of grid upgrades, and keep paying for contracted capacity whether they use it or not. FERC’s June orders push the same cost-causation principle into every regional grid. Virginia’s new GS-5 tariff binds large customers to 14-year contracts with minimum payments. In Louisiana, Meta is financing seven gas plants and three grid-scale batteries under an arrangement the state projects will save other customers more than $2 billion. The ratepayer problem was solved by contract before Hochul reached for a ban.

She says data centers devour land. Loudoun County, Virginia, the most mature data center market on earth, reports that the facilities occupy roughly 4% of its commercial parcels while generating 38% of general-fund revenue, enough to cut the homeowner property tax rate every year for a decade. She implies they produce no jobs. Virginia’s nonpartisan auditors count 74,000 jobs and $9.1 billion in annual GDP from the sector. In Richland Parish, Louisiana, Meta’s campus is supporting 7,500 construction jobs, and the first project-related sales tax payment of $22.4 million exceeded what the parish normally collects in a year, funding teacher bonuses as high as $50,935. Friedberg cited exactly this phenomenon on the podcast, and he was right to marvel at it. As for water, the panic is technologically obsolete. Microsoft’s newest closed-loop designs consume no water for cooling after the initial fill, avoiding more than 125 million liters annually per facility. Even Maine’s Democratic governor, Janet Mills, vetoed her legislature’s moratorium rather than kill a brownfield data center project promising 800 construction jobs at a shuttered paper mill. When Janet Mills is to your right on industrial policy, you have wandered off the map.

So if the stated reasons fail, what explains the policy? Here Friedberg offered the podcast’s most arresting analysis. He traced the anti-GMO panic of the 2010s to a media push led by Russian state outlets, and the peer-reviewed record supports him: researchers at Iowa State found that RT and Sputnik produced 53% of all GMO-related articles in their 2016 sample of seven major outlets, with relentlessly negative framing. The KGB called this species of operation directed measures. The playbook is not to invent a grievance but to find a real one, flood the information space, and persuade a democracy that disabling its own strategic capacity is moral sophistication. Now the pattern repeats. OpenAI disclosed in June that it had banned PRC-linked accounts running what it called the Data Center Bandwagon campaign, covertly generating content that blamed data centers for family electricity bills. The operation achieved little reach, but its target selection tells us everything about Beijing’s read of American vulnerabilities. Meanwhile the domestic machinery requires no foreign help. Food & Water Watch, the group that led New York’s fracking ban, states openly that it saw a similar situation playing out with data centers and transferred its entire campaign apparatus, more than 150 organizations, 12,000 emails, activists bused to Albany, into the new fight. Its stated goal is not a pause but stopping all data centers nationwide. The moratorium is the ratchet’s first click.

None of this means every worried resident is a dupe, and the responsible formulation matters. Local concerns about bills, noise, and siting are legitimate, and they have legitimate remedies: separate rate classes, take-or-pay contracts, setbacks, sound limits, closed-loop cooling requirements, brownfield siting. What the concerns cannot justify is a statewide prohibition that treats a locally supported mill conversion the same as a speculative greenfield campus. A moratorium is a political substitute for competent permitting, and its strategic cost is borne by the whole country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio put the stakes plainly when the administration released its AI Action Plan: winning the AI race is non-negotiable. That plan pairs rapid federal permitting with skilled-trades investment and secure exports to allies, treating electricians and pipefitters as strategic assets. A patchwork of state embargoes cuts directly across it, and it does so at the precise moment the margin has narrowed to 2.7 points. Sacks called data centers the scapegoat for a broader anxiety about AI, a clumsy wrench thrown into the gears of innovation, and that is the charitable reading. The uncharitable reading is that New York has decided the future Hochul described should be owned by someone else. Texas, as the Davids noted with a grin, is happy to take the business. So, more soberly, is Beijing. History will not record that New York protected its ratepayers in July of 2026. It will record that at the closest point in the closest technological race of the century, an American state chose unilateral disarmament and called it prudence. The governor told us the truth about the stakes. Someone should ask her why her policy answers to the other side of them.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Data in sponsored partnership with Polymarket.