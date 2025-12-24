It is the holiday season. Most of the year I write about policy, institutions, incentives, and the quiet ways governments fail. That work matters. But seasons matter too. Holidays are for perspective. They are for stepping back from abstractions and remembering that political authority, for all its seriousness, sometimes wanders into outright absurdity. With that in mind, I want to offer a short detour from tariffs, budgets, and courts, and tell a story about emus.

In 1932, the Australian government waged what can only be described, without exaggeration, as a war on birds. Not metaphorically. Not rhetorically. Literally. Soldiers were deployed. Machine guns were issued. Ammunition was expended. Reports were filed. And in the end, the birds won.

The story begins, as many political disasters do, with good intentions layered atop bad incentives. After World War I, Australia, like many nations, sought to reward its returning soldiers. The federal government settled thousands of veterans on farmland in Western Australia’s wheatbelt. The idea was simple and noble. Service would be repaid with land. Men who had fought for the nation would build new lives feeding it.

Reality intervened. The land was marginal. The soil was poor. Rainfall was unreliable. Then came the Great Depression. Wheat prices collapsed. Promised subsidies failed to arrive. Farmers who had survived the trenches found themselves drowning in debt. By 1932, unrest was open and vocal. Some threatened to abandon their crops. Others demanded action.

Then nature delivered its own intervention. Roughly 20,000 emus, large, fast, flightless birds native to Australia, migrated toward the coast after breeding season. They discovered something remarkable. Human beings had built wheat farms, water sources, and fences in what had previously been dry scrubland. To the emus, this was not theft. It was an oasis.

The birds descended on the farms. They trampled crops. They ate what they pleased. They smashed fences simply by running through them, which allowed rabbits to pour in behind them and finish the job. For farmers already on the brink, this felt like mockery. They petitioned the government. They demanded help. Many were ex-soldiers. They spoke the language of force.

The Australian cabinet responded in a way that still defies belief. The Minister of Defence, Sir George Pearce, approved a military operation. The Army would be sent to deal with the emu problem. Machine guns would be deployed. The farmers would house and feed the soldiers. Western Australia would cover transport. The Commonwealth would provide firepower.

Pause for a moment and consider this. A national government, facing economic distress, civil unrest, and environmental disruption, chose to send a military unit armed with Lewis machine guns to fight birds. It is difficult to imagine a cleaner parable about state overconfidence.

The operation began in early November 1932. Major G.P.W. Meredith of the Royal Australian Artillery was placed in command. He brought two machine guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and a truck. A newsreel cameraman came along, which suggests someone thought this would end well. It did not.

The first engagements were almost comic. The soldiers attempted ambushes. The emus scattered. The machine guns jammed. Birds that were hit kept running. Meredith quickly discovered that emus do not behave like targets on a range. They zigzag. They split into smaller groups. They run up to 50 mph over rough terrain.

At one point, the soldiers attempted to mount a machine gun on the truck and chase the birds. The truck bounced too violently to aim. The emus ran faster than the vehicle. No kills were recorded. This was, in military terms, a fiasco. Meredith adjusted tactics. Pre dawn ambushes near waterholes. Waiting until flocks were close. Firing at point blank range. Even then, the results were humiliating. Dozens of birds fell where hundreds had been expected. Many wounded emus simply fled, seemingly unfazed.

After the first week, roughly 2,500 rounds had been fired for minimal effect. Meredith filed a report noting that there were no casualties among his men, except for their dignity. The press had already christened the affair the Emu War. Public reaction shifted quickly from concern to ridicule. Newspapers ran mock battlefield reports. Cartoonists had a field day. In Parliament, a senator mockingly referred to Pearce as the Minister for the Emu War, to laughter.

There was also discomfort. Humane societies protested. Citizens wrote telegrams demanding an end to the slaughter. The idea of using machine guns on native wildlife unsettled many Australians. International press coverage made matters worse. British newspapers expressed disbelief. Conservationists condemned the campaign. Australia looked ridiculous.

The operation was briefly halted, then resumed under pressure from farmers. Results improved marginally. By December, Meredith claimed roughly 986 confirmed kills with nearly 10,000 rounds fired, a clean 10 to 1 ratio. He speculated that thousands more wounded birds later died. Historians doubt this. What is not in doubt is that the vast majority of emus survived and continued eating wheat. By December 10, the Army withdrew for good. The war was over. The emus had won.

Meredith, to his credit, drew the correct lesson. He praised the emus’ resilience and remarked that if Australia had a military division with the endurance of these birds, it could face any army in the world. It was gallows humor, but it was also insight.

What went wrong? The immediate answer is tactical. Machine guns are poorly suited to wildlife control. Emus are fast. Terrain matters. Equipment jams. But the deeper failure was conceptual. The state treated an ecological and economic problem as a military one. It assumed that force, properly applied, would yield compliance.

This is a recurring temptation of governments. When systems fail, reach for authority. When incentives misalign, deploy power. When nature resists, escalate. In this case, the birds did not cooperate.

The aftermath is instructive. The government refused to deploy the Army again. Instead, it expanded bounties, paid locals to do the work, and built fences. In 1934 alone, over 57,000 emus were killed through decentralized efforts, far more than the Army achieved. Sometimes the boring solution works.

The Emu War has since entered folklore. It appears on lists of historical absurdities. It circulates online as a meme. Films have been made. Songs written. The image of a modern army defeated by flightless birds is irresistible.

But it is more than a joke. It is a reminder. Power does not substitute for understanding. Authority does not override reality. Institutions that mistake force for wisdom will eventually be humbled, sometimes by things as unassuming as birds. During the holidays, that lesson feels worth recalling. Politics matters. Policy matters. But so does humility. Especially for governments.

