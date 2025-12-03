@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
5h

Yep, Burns proves his mettle as a propagandist, the smarmy little turd.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephanie Ross's avatar
Stephanie Ross
6h

I lost interest in Ken Burns years and years ago but it is still nice to read how he can do a documentary to put forth true historical fact and yet slant it to current day favored ideology

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 amuse on x
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture