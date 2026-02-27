amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
3h

Has anyone done a deep dive on Thune? He seems to have an agenda and it’s not what his constituents want. There was a lot of speculation he’d be trouble when he became senate speaker and it’s proving true.

Reply
Share
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
3h

The Thune betrayal is much like the John Roberts betrayal, narcissistic personality is difficult to overcome. This is the solution we need to save the country. If Thune refuses to put this national security issue first, I hope President Trump uses this strategy. 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture