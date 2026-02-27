Just over 15 months ago, President Donald Trump won the presidential election and began his second term with a clear constitutional mandate. Article II vests the executive power in a single elected official, and that design is supposed to produce a simple line of responsibility: the president governs, and the public judges the results. But the executive power is not a ghost. It is exercised by people. Judges who resolve disputes. US Attorneys who prosecute federal crime. Agency heads who implement statutes. Inspectors general who investigate waste. Commissioners who vote. Today, more than 100 vital positions remain vacant, including multiple Article III judgeships, multiple US Attorney posts, and dozens of executive and independent agency offices that require Senate confirmation. The vacancies are not a footnote to governance. They are governance.

It is tempting to treat this as ordinary Washington friction. It is not. The problem is not that nominees do not exist. The problem is that the Senate, controlled by the president’s own party, has chosen a method of delay that functions as a veto without the honesty of a vote. Under Majority Leader John Thune, the Senate has kept itself technically “in session” through pro forma meetings every few days. The sessions often last minutes. The point is not deliberation. The point is to prevent a genuine recess. Thune began this tactic last August for a single purpose: to ensure President Trump cannot make recess appointments. One can dress this up as procedural prudence, but it is hard to miss the reality. The Senate is using the calendar to nullify the staffing power of a president elected to staff the government.

A puzzled reader might ask: isn’t the Senate allowed to slow down confirmations? Yes, in the straightforward sense that it may debate, vote, confirm, or reject. But notice what has happened here. The Senate is not saying no. It is refusing to say anything at all, while also blocking the one constitutional workaround that exists for moments when the Senate will not act. That is not “advice and consent” in any meaningful sense. Advice and consent presupposes decision. A permanent non-decision, fortified by procedural maneuvers designed to eliminate recesses, is a different creature. It converts a checking function into a method of disabling the executive branch.

To see why this matters, focus on US Attorneys. Federal prosecution depends on clarity about who holds the office. Congress anticipated temporary vacancies and enacted a stopgap. Under 28 USC 546, the Attorney General may appoint an interim US Attorney for 120 days. If that period expires without a Senate-confirmed replacement, the district court may appoint an interim US Attorney. This is a workable emergency bridge when it is used as an emergency bridge. It becomes a constitutional stress test when the Senate turns temporary vacancies into a standard operating condition.

That stress test is now visible on the ground. When district courts appoint interim prosecutors, they do so under statutory authority, but the optics and incentives are bad. Courts are staffed by life-tenured judges. Prosecutors are supposed to answer to the elected executive. When judges appoint and the executive removes, authority whipsaws. The result is not merely an interbranch disagreement in the abstract. It is instability in active criminal cases, where defense counsel do what defense counsel are paid to do: they probe any weakness that might undermine the legitimacy of indictments, charging decisions, and plea agreements.

This month, this instability became impossible to ignore. District court appointments of interim US Attorneys were met with swift executive removals, and the resulting tug-of-war produced threshold litigation over who lawfully held the office at the relevant time. Motions multiplied. Briefing schedules expanded. Hearings displaced merits work. Even when courts did not ultimately throw out indictments, the damage was done. Time was lost, and the public saw federal law enforcement turning inward, arguing about its own chain of command rather than enforcing the law.

This is the predictable consequence of the Senate’s blockade. When confirmed leadership is absent, actors improvise. Interim officials rotate. District courts are pulled into executive staffing through the mechanism Congress created for emergencies. Defendants claim confusion, sometimes opportunistically, sometimes with real doctrinal arguments. And prosecutors, instead of focusing on crime, spend resources litigating their own authority. It is an odd form of sabotage: you do not have to vote down the president’s nominees if you can simply keep the offices empty long enough for the system to start fighting itself.

The same logic applies beyond prosecutors. Vacant Article III seats are not symbolic vacancies. They mean heavier dockets for sitting judges, longer delays for civil litigants, slower resolution of constitutional questions, and greater reliance on visiting judges and senior judges to keep the wheels turning. Executive agencies without confirmed heads drift, because acting leadership often lacks the political authority to set durable priorities or issue binding directives. Independent commissions without quorums do not function as designed. All of this is the real-world cost of a Senate that will not do its job.

Here is a simple analogy. Imagine a football coach who drafts players but is barred from dressing them for the game. He can announce a roster. He can hold practice. He can explain a strategy. But when the whistle blows, the sideline is empty. That is the condition of significant parts of the executive branch today. President Trump was elected to govern. Governing requires personnel. Personnel require lawful appointment. The Senate is preventing the lawful appointment of the president’s team, and it is doing so by combining delay with a procedural lock on the constitutional safety valve.

At this point, defenders of the status quo reach for a familiar line: advice and consent takes time, the Senate must scrutinize nominees, delay is part of the constitutional design. Scrutiny is real. But scrutiny does not require paralysis. If the Senate believes a nominee is unfit, it can vote no. If it believes a nominee is fit, it can vote yes. Either way, the constitutional system has done its work. What we have instead is a Senate leadership strategy that aims to avoid the moment of accountability that comes with a vote.

The Constitution includes a recess appointments power precisely because the Framers knew the Senate might be unavailable or unwilling to act. Article II provides that the president may fill vacancies during “the Recess of the Senate,” and that the commissions expire at the end of the Senate’s next session. This clause is not a gimmick. It is a continuity mechanism. It allows the executive branch to function when the Senate will not.

But modern practice, and modern litigation, have narrowed the circumstances in which this continuity mechanism can operate. In NLRB v. Noel Canning, the Supreme Court held that a 3-day break is too short to trigger the recess appointments power, and it treated pro forma sessions as sessions for these purposes when the Senate says it is in session and retains the capacity to do business. The Court also indicated that a recess of more than 3 days but less than 10 days is presumptively too short. The upshot is clear even for nonlawyers: if Senate leadership insists on pro forma sessions every few days, the president cannot make recess appointments, not because the Constitution forbids them, but because the Senate has learned how to prevent the recess from existing in the first place.

That brings us to the immediate call to action. Leader Thune should stop. He should end the pro forma charade and allow the Senate to enter a genuine recess now, long enough to satisfy Noel Canning’s practical threshold, so the president can use the recess appointments power the Constitution provides. The Senate can resume confirmations when it returns. The Senate can still confirm or reject these nominees in the ordinary way. Nothing about a recess appointment abolishes advice and consent. It simply prevents the Senate from turning “consideration” into a weapon of indefinite delay.

There is a deeper point here, and it cuts directly against the logic of Thune’s strategy. The Senate’s claim to legitimacy in appointments depends on the idea that it is exercising judgment. A pro forma session is not judgment. It is a procedural trick. It is a way of saying, “We refuse to decide, and we also refuse to let the president act without us.” That is not conservatism. Conservatism is supposed to respect constitutional structure, not exploit technicalities to disable an elected branch.

Suppose Thune refuses. What then? The Constitution includes a second, rarely discussed mechanism, one that is triggered only in a narrow circumstance. Article II, Section 3 provides that the president may adjourn Congress “in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment,” and may adjourn them to such time as he thinks proper. The language is plain, but the trigger is demanding. There must be a disagreement between the House and Senate about when to adjourn. This is not a power that can be invoked merely because the president is frustrated. It requires an inter-house scheduling conflict.

It is also a power no president has ever exercised. That fact will invite the predictable objection: isn’t this too extreme, too unprecedented, too risky? The best answer is to distinguish risk from responsibility. The greater risk right now is a Senate that has discovered how to disable the executive branch without voting, and that has made the judiciary a fallback staffing mechanism in executive offices. The constitutional system cannot function on placeholders and procedural evasions.

Still, we should be precise about what would be required for a presidential adjournment to be legally and politically coherent. The key phrase is “disagreement.” One serious line of analysis argues that disagreement means conflicting action by both chambers, meaning each chamber passes an adjournment resolution specifying a different time. On that view, Senate inaction might not count as disagreement at all, which would allow the Senate to avoid triggering the president’s power simply by refusing to engage. There are other theories, and in any real-world confrontation lawyers would argue over what counts as disagreement, what counts as “time,” and how these clauses interact with ordinary congressional scheduling. The point for practical politics is simpler: the president’s adjournment power is not a magic wand. It would require cooperation from one side of Congress to create the condition for its use.

That is where Speaker Mike Johnson comes in. If Thune will not allow the Senate to recess, the House should force the issue. The House can vote to adjourn for a defined period that would be long enough to create a genuine recess, and it can do so publicly, cleanly, and with a stated rationale: the executive branch cannot be left half-staffed because the Senate prefers pro forma theater to confirmations. If the Senate refuses to match the House’s adjournment time, or adopts a conflicting time, the constitutional predicate for presidential adjournment is at least plausibly in place. At that point, President Trump could adjourn Congress to the time he deems proper, the Senate would be in a real recess, and recess appointments could proceed.

Notice what this does, and what it does not do. It does not abolish the Senate’s confirmation power. Recess appointments expire at the end of the Senate’s next session. The Senate can still confirm nominees later, or reject them. What the strategy does is force a choice. Either the Senate does its job in the normal way, or it temporarily yields space for the president to staff the government so the government can function.

Some will worry about precedent. They should. But precedent cuts both ways. The precedent Thune is trying to establish is that a Senate majority leader can deny confirmations indefinitely while also denying recess appointments indefinitely, by keeping the Senate in cosmetic session forever. That is a precedent of silent nullification. It is far worse than the precedent of using an explicit constitutional clause to resolve an explicit inter-house disagreement.

We should also be honest about the political and legal uncertainty. If the president attempted to adjourn Congress, the Senate might resist, continue to meet, and claim the president’s proclamation is invalid. Litigation might follow, or it might not, because courts are often reluctant to referee internal disputes over congressional scheduling and political branches’ constitutional powers. But uncertainty is not a reason for surrender. A constitutional system is not maintained by pretending conflict will never happen. It is maintained by acting within the text and accepting that sometimes constitutional powers exist for precisely the moment when ordinary cooperation breaks down.

In ordinary times, none of this would be necessary. In ordinary times, the Senate would process nominations, confirm or reject, and move on. But these are not ordinary times. The Senate is blocking the president’s nominations while also blocking the constitutional mechanism that exists for times when the Senate will not act. That combination is not a check. It is an effort to control executive staffing without responsibility for executive outcomes.

The clean solution remains the same, and it is the one that should happen today. Leader Thune should allow a genuine recess now. He should stop using pro forma sessions as a tool to disable the executive branch. If he believes some nominees are unacceptable, he should bring them to the floor and defeat them. If he believes the president deserves a functioning administration, he should allow the appointments process to work, and when it does not, he should stop blocking the constitutional safety valve.

If Thune will not do the right thing, then Speaker Johnson should. Johnson should act with the seriousness this moment demands and give the president the practical ability to use the adjournment power the Constitution provides, by putting the House on record in favor of a real adjournment and forcing the Senate to reveal whether it will agree. The House should not be complicit in a Senate strategy that keeps the government understaffed while pretending the Senate is hard at work.

The country did not elect a permanent acting government. It elected a president to govern. The Senate can cooperate and confirm, or it can recess and let the president use recess appointments, or it can continue to obstruct and invite a constitutional confrontation it could have avoided. The path of least drama is also the path of constitutional good faith: Thune should let the Senate recess, now, and let President Trump get his people on the field.

