Amusings
3h

Excellent! Thank you for exposing the false methodology behind this claim.

George Williams Unsupervised's avatar
George Williams Unsupervised
4h

This is one of the most important discussions we can have in the US presently. It is a fact that everyone who is undocumented is illegally here, having intentionally broken federal immigration laws. All of Mr. Muse's arguments are valid, in my opinion. Additionally, anyone familiar with policing in America can tell you that many criminals - especially Blue states or cities - are not prosecuted ever, even for violent crimes. If we go by arrest rates (and the fact that only two states require documented immigrant status makes this very difficult to prove), the criminality of illegal aliens is very high. As an aside, my sister was a Child Protection Services case worker. She said that child abuse and molestation among the illegal communities was very, very high. Ending illegal immigration, to the degree that is possible, and deporting the 20 -30+ million already here, while passing the SAVE Act to ensure more honest elections, is a battle for the future of this country. Illegal status should = automatic deportation save the very, very few political refugees.

