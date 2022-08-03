INFOWARRIOR: Maya Guerra Gamble
One woman's battle to destroy Alex Jones and his INFOWARS empire is headed to the big screen as a documentary featuring the former QAnon lawyer turned trial judge.
After building her career as an alleged QAnon1 lawyer tracking down and prosecuting pedophiles for child pornography and sex trafficking2 Maya Guerra Gamble is now going after QAnon critic3 Alex Jones and his INFOWARS empire. To advance her effort Judge Gamble has allowed documentary filmmakers in he…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.