On January 3, 2026, Vladimir Putin condemned President Trump’s arrest of Nicolás Maduro as a “violation of international law.” The complaint sounds grave. It also sounds familiar. For nearly 4 years the same phrase has been repeated about Russia’s invasion and occupation of Ukraine. Most of the world says Russia violated international law. Putin says Russia did not. He offers legal theories, historical narratives, and procedural objections. He vetoes enforcement. He continues the war. The upshot is not merely hypocrisy, though hypocrisy is part of it. The deeper point is that this is what “international law” looks like when it meets a determined great power. It turns into rhetoric.

Many readers will find this unsettling. They want international law to be what domestic law is. They want it to be a system of binding rules backed by a superior authority that can compel obedience. They want judges whose writ runs, and whose judgments do not depend on the consent of the losing party. They want something that can meaningfully answer the question, “Who is allowed to do what to whom?” They want law.

But the international arena is not a state, and it has never been one. The global order has no legislature with supremacy over sovereigns, no executive with monopoly on force, and no court with compulsory jurisdiction over all. It has organizations, treaties, tribunals, and customs. It has moral language and procedural habits. It has many impressive buildings in New York, Geneva, and The Hague. Yet in the sense that matters, it has no sovereign.

That absence is not a technicality. It is the core fact. Domestic law is law because the state can coerce. Your local court can be ignored for a day, or even for a month, but in the end the sheriff arrives. The international system has no sheriff. When a rule is broken, punishment is not an automatic legal consequence, it is a political choice by other states, constrained by their interests and capabilities. The rules, therefore, are not commands backed by coercion. They are norms backed, at best, by the contingent willingness of powerful actors to enforce them.

A puzzled reader might object, “But there are international courts.” True. There is the International Court of Justice. There are arbitral tribunals. There is the International Criminal Court. There are regional human rights courts. But what makes a court a court is not its robes, its architecture, or its citations. What makes a court a court is jurisdiction that binds you regardless of whether you are pleased by the outcome, plus enforcement that does not depend on the defendant’s voluntary cooperation.

International adjudication lacks both features in its most important cases. The ICJ largely depends on state consent for jurisdiction. Powerful states can opt out, limit their acceptance, or refuse to appear. Even when a ruling is issued, the ICJ does not command an army. Enforcement runs through the UN Security Council, where 5 permanent members can veto enforcement measures. A legal system that allows the most powerful states to block enforcement of judgments against themselves is not a legal system in the ordinary sense. It is a forum for argument.

The ICC is an even clearer illustration. It can issue arrest warrants, but it cannot make an arrest. It relies on member states to detain suspects. And the major powers that matter most, including the US, Russia, and China, do not accept its jurisdiction in the way a citizen accepts domestic criminal jurisdiction. That is not because they are confused about their moral obligations. It is because they understand sovereignty. No great power willingly places its leaders at the mercy of an external prosecutor. The result is predictable. The ICC’s reach tends to fall most heavily on weak states, unstable regions, and defeated regimes. The gap between the aspiration and the implementation is not accidental. It is structural.

So when Putin says “international law,” what is he doing? He is not appealing to a judge who can order him to stop. He is not pleading before an authority that can compel compliance. He is doing politics. He is signaling to third parties, especially states that dislike US power, that Trump’s action should be framed as illegitimate, reckless, and destabilizing. He is competing in the battle for narrative supremacy.

This is why the moralizing version of international law is so often naive. It treats the international arena as if it were a domestic polity with a common sovereign. It imagines that legal condemnation is itself a mechanism of restraint. It assumes that if an act is labeled “illegal,” the matter is in some sense decided. But in international affairs, the label is the opening move, not the closing argument.

Consider how the most cited rule of modern international law is supposed to work. The UN Charter famously forbids the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, with narrow exceptions. In textbooks, this looks like a constitutional constraint on war. In practice, it operates as a stigmatizing norm that states interpret, stretch, and ignore whenever vital interests collide.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the obvious example. The legal diagnosis is straightforward under the Charter’s plain language. Most states say so. The UN General Assembly has adopted resolutions condemning the invasion and demanding withdrawal. Yet the Security Council, the body tasked with maintaining international peace, is paralyzed because Russia can veto. The legal system, at the moment it most matters, cannot function against a permanent member. The law is present as words, absent as coercion.

Now flip the lens. Many of the same governments condemning the January 2026 US operation that arrested Maduro as a Charter violation had, only months earlier, refused to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president at all. They declared his election unlawful, fraudulent, and devoid of democratic legitimacy, yet took no coercive action to enforce that judgment. Their non-recognition carried no operational consequence for Maduro, who remained in power precisely because no state was willing to back its legal conclusion with force. When Trump acted on a US grand jury indictment and treated Maduro not as a head of state but as a criminal fugitive, those same governments suddenly rediscovered the sanctity of sovereignty and cried illegality. Even if one thinks their Charter argument is sincere, the episode reveals the same structural point. Nobody expects the UN to send soldiers to arrest American officials. Nobody expects an international court to compel US compliance. What changes outcomes is not the legal label but the willingness to act. The realistic expectation here, as always, is diplomatic condemnation, protests, and perhaps some retaliatory measures by certain states. In other words, politics.

Treaties provide a second window into the same truth. Within a state, you cannot opt out of a criminal statute. You cannot file a reservation against the tax code. You cannot withdraw from the homicide law. But internationally, opting out is routine. States enter treaties voluntarily, attach reservations, interpret obligations creatively, and withdraw when convenient. The Paris climate agreement is a recent example of withdrawal without coercive consequence. The Budapest Memorandum, offered as a security assurance for Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament, is an example of violation without an automatic legal remedy. The South China Sea arbitration decision is an example of a legal judgment treated by a great power as optional.

A puzzled reader might say, “But contracts are binding too.” Yes, but a contract is binding because a court can enforce it. If the court cannot enforce it, a contract becomes a promise backed only by reputation and self-interest. That is precisely how treaties function in many of their most consequential moments. The bindingness of international obligation is not guaranteed by a superior coercive authority. It is sustained by reciprocal advantage, reputational concerns, and the occasional threat of retaliation.

This is why the phrase “rules based international order” is simultaneously meaningful and misleading. It is meaningful because many international rules do coordinate behavior effectively. Aviation law, shipping conventions, diplomatic immunity, technical standards, telecommunications protocols, and countless other arrangements are followed because everyone benefits from coordination and because violations tend to be punished by reciprocal disruption. The system can work where the payoffs align.

It is misleading because the public hears “rules based” and assumes “law governed.” They picture a global judge and a global police. They picture binding legal resolution of disputes about war, borders, and regime legitimacy. Yet those are precisely the domains where the system is weakest, because those are the domains where the stakes are existential, and where powerful states will not subordinate themselves to external command.

This leads to a crucial distinction. International law can be real as an instrument, while not real as an institution of governance. It is a language states use to frame disputes, mobilize coalitions, and shame adversaries. It is a repertoire of arguments that can help build legitimacy. It is a set of procedural pathways that, when consensus exists, can stabilize expectations and facilitate cooperation. But it is not a sovereign legal order.

Think of it this way. Oil is real. Oil reduces friction. It helps the machine run. But oil is not the engine. The engine is power, the organized capacity to impose outcomes. International law functions like oil in the diplomatic engine. It lubricates negotiations, it reduces the costs of coordination, and it provides a shared vocabulary for justification. Yet it does not itself generate motion. It cannot compel the unwilling. It cannot stop the tank.

Once this is seen, much confusion dissolves. Why do states constantly invoke international law even when they violate it? Because legal language is useful propaganda. It signals restraint even when restraint is absent. It offers a pretense of principle in place of naked interest. It provides a way to claim the moral high ground without admitting, “We did it because we could.” This is true for liberal democracies and for authoritarian regimes. It is true for Washington and for Moscow.

That is why Putin’s invocation is not merely ironic. It is diagnostic. He wields the phrase “international law” precisely because it lacks a sovereign enforcer. If there were a world government capable of coercion, Russia would not treat legal condemnation as a public relations problem. It would treat it as a constraint. Instead, Russia treats it as a narrative contest. That is the behavior of an actor operating in an anarchic system where the decisive constraints are material, not juridical.

A second objection arises here. “If international law is a fiction, does that mean morality is irrelevant?” Not at all. Morality is relevant, and often deeply relevant. But morality is not law. Law is a particular kind of moral and political technology. It is a system of publicly recognized rules backed by an authority that can coerce compliance and settle disputes. When that authority is absent, morality can still guide action, and moral language can still matter. It can motivate alliances. It can shape domestic politics within states. It can generate reputational costs and diplomatic isolation. It can even create the conditions under which power will be marshaled to enforce a norm.

But notice what has happened in that last sentence. The enforcement is still done by power. Moral argument may influence how power is deployed, and for what ends, but the decisive step remains coercive capacity, plus will.

This is why appeals to international law are often best understood as bids to recruit power. When a small state says, “That is illegal,” it is often saying, “Help us.” When a coalition says, “This violates the Charter,” it is often saying, “Join us.” When activists say, “International law requires,” they are often saying, “Governments should act.” The claim is not entirely empty. It is a claim about how states ought to behave, and about what kind of world order we should want. But it becomes naive when it is mistaken for a self-executing constraint.

The concept of customary international law adds another layer of illusion. We are told that repeated state practice, combined with a belief that the practice is legally required, can generate binding rules even absent explicit treaty consent. In domestic law, we can point to the moment a legislature passes a statute. In customary international law, the moment of creation is elusive. Scholars survey behavior, infer opinio juris from statements that are themselves strategic, and then announce a norm. States then cite the announced norm when convenient, and reject it when inconvenient. It is sociology with legal vocabulary. Sometimes it tracks genuine coordination. Often it tracks the interests of those powerful enough to shape the narrative of what the “custom” is.

None of this means international norms are worthless. It means they are fragile. They depend on consensus. They depend on power alignment. They depend on the political costs of defection being high enough to deter defection. When the costs are low, defection occurs. When the stakes are high, defection is common.

This brings us back to Maduro, Trump, and Putin. The public argument is about “international law.” The underlying reality is about power and legitimacy. Trump’s critics frame the operation as unlawful aggression because the Charter’s use of force rule is a powerful rhetorical weapon. Trump’s defenders frame Maduro as a criminal leader and narco terrorist because legitimacy is the currency in which power purchases coalition and consent. Putin’s condemnation is aimed at weakening US legitimacy and strengthening Russia’s claim to be a defender of sovereignty, even as Russia violates that same sovereignty principle in Ukraine.

So what should a serious reader conclude? First, do not let the phrase “international law” do your thinking for you. Ask the basic questions that domestic legal systems force us to ask. Who has jurisdiction? Who can enforce? What happens to the violator if it refuses to comply? If the answer is “Nothing, unless other states choose to act,” then you are not dealing with law in the classical sense. You are dealing with politics.

Second, treat international law as a tool, not as a deity. It is a set of instruments for coordinating, persuading, and sometimes constraining. It can be a good tool. It can reduce conflict where interests overlap. It can stigmatize conquest and atrocities, which matters, even if stigma is not a tank. But it cannot substitute for deterrence, alliances, and hard power.

Third, recognize that the naïveté is not merely intellectual. It has policy consequences. If leaders believe that the legal label alone is decisive, they will underinvest in the actual sources of security. They will confuse condemnation for deterrence. They will treat institutions as substitutes for strategy. In an era of rising great power competition, that is a dangerous mistake.

Finally, notice what realism does not require. It does not require cynicism. It does not require approving of aggression. It requires clarity about what constrains aggression. The constraint is opposing power, whether military, economic, or political, and the credible willingness to use it. Law can help coordinate that willingness. It cannot create it.

In 2025 and 2026, the world has offered a harsh tutorial. Russia invades, the world condemns, the war continues. The US strikes, the world argues, the consequences depend on what states choose to do next. The lesson is not that principles do not matter. The lesson is that principles without enforcement are not law. They are aspirations.

If you want to make sense of global conflict, begin here. International law is a polite fiction as a binding legal system. It is real as a political instrument. Conflate the two, and you will misunderstand what you see on the screen. Separate them, and the headlines become clearer, including Putin’s.

