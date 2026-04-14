amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Donna C's avatar
Donna C
3h

The media always underestimates Trump.

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1 reply by Alexander Muse
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Roger
2h

Is there any chance that Venezuela will start acting in a way such that the blockade there is not needed? If so the navy won't be stretched so thin trying to maintain two blockades. Say a prayer for the sailors and everyone involved.

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