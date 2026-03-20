amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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OGRE's avatar
OGRE
9m

Excellent piece!

I don't think that many people have considered this.

It's unknown whether the Trump admin considered this, but I'm sure somewhere within the Pentagon, someone is studying strategic resource control. 😉👉

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DDALEX20's avatar
DDALEX20
19mEdited

“the molecules China needs” Helium is an atom. Again Alexander Muse opens the door to understanding another lever in world power. Now I see more of the building of the Tower of Babel and the house of cards.

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