Consider a homeowner who hires an exterminator to deal with a wasp nest in the eaves. The exterminator removes the nest, seals the gap, treats the perimeter, and absorbs a lawsuit from neighbors who felt the wasps were being persecuted. Then one morning the homeowner walks onto his lawn and announces to the street that nothing has been done. He has not said the work was slow or partial. He has said it never happened, and that distinction matters, because the first complaint can be answered with evidence and the second cannot be answered at all. It is not a claim about the world, but about the speaker's willingness to look at it. That is the precise shape of what Rob Schneider did to Texas in late July.

On May 11 he told his followers to vote John Cornyn out of the Senate. On May 17 he retweeted Scott Presler's appeal to Texans to defeat Cornyn and elect Ken Paxton, and he stumped for Chip Roy twice in the same stretch. Nine days later Paxton beat Cornyn 63.8% to 36.2% on more than 1.38 million votes, the first successful primary challenge to a sitting Texas US senator since Lloyd Bentsen unseated Ralph Yarborough in 1970. Schneider had spent roughly 11 weeks pushing that outcome to 2,273,090 followers. Sixty days after the runoff, he wrote this: "DEAR TEXAS, YOUR ATTORNEY GENERAL, KEN PAXTON MUST BE PLANNING SOMETHING BIG TO PROTECT TEXAS CHRISTIANS FROM THE DANGERS OF ISLAMIC TERROR, BECAUSE HE HAS DONE NOTHING SO FAR… ABSOLUTELY NOTHING."

The rest of the week ran on rails. July 22 brought the first attack on Greg Abbott of Schneider's life, July 24 the first on Paxton, July 26 the first on Dan Patrick, rendered as "Mufti Dan Patrick," and July 27 the manifesto, "THE CONQUEST OF TEXAS And the Republicans Who Allowed It." Five days, three men, one November ballot.

A complete extraction of his 𝕏 timeline, 3,217 posts reaching back to January 27, tells us something a casual reader would miss. His interest in Islam is genuine and longstanding, as he averaged 23 Islam-related posts per month from February through June. But almost none of it concerned Texas. Those posts are about New York’s Mamdani, the mullahs in Iran, and Europe. Across the first five full months of 2026, he mentioned Texas twelve times, then 36 times in July, nearly all after the 17th. Read the Abbott and Patrick columns first. Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero. Then eleven and eight.

Schneider supplies the explanation himself, in the most damaging sentence in his feed: “What I never fully understood until recently is how deeply this threat is already embedded.” He is dating his own expertise. A man who learned the file eight weeks ago is grading the men who have litigated it for a decade.

Now walk his charges against the record. On July 27, he told two million people that Texas has Sharia courts and Sharia judges and that not one has been shut down. On April 6, 112 days earlier, Paxton had served a civil investigative demand on the Dallas-based Islamic Tribunal, which claimed jurisdiction over all aspects of Muslim life and, per the filing, falsely represented that its decisions were approved by the Texas judicial system. Paxton’s office stated that religious liberty rights “do not permit a religious organization to act as a court, apply foreign laws that conflict with Texas or federal law, or issue rulings that imply government authority.” The Tribunal scrubbed its website and now insists its role is “strictly spiritual.” That is what dismantling a parallel legal system looks like in a republic, not a raid but a subpoena that forces the entity to renounce the authority it claimed.

He complained that organizations with ties to terrorism enjoy nonprofit status and political access. On November 18, 2025, Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, barring them from acquiring land in Texas. No state had ever done it, and his language was blunter than anything in Schneider’s feed: “The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’” CAIR and the Muslim Legal Fund sued him in federal court within 48 hours, and on February 2 he directed Paxton to strip CAIR of its nonprofit status outright.

He asked why the Muslim Brotherhood is building cities inside Texas. The development he could not name is EPIC City, a roughly 400-acre site with 1,000 planned homes near Josephine. Abbott ordered multi-agency investigations in early 2025, and Paxton opened a consumer-protection probe that March, demanded Plano ISD records in April, referred securities violations to the state board in October, sued in December, and sued again in February 2026 over an alleged takeover of a municipal utility district board, winning a restraining order and then an injunction. This is the most aggressively litigated Islamic land development fight in American history, and in 3,217 posts Schneider has never once typed “EPIC City,” “East Plano,” or “Josephine.” He does not know the name of the thing he is angry about.

He objected that foreign Islamic holidays are celebrated officially on American soil. The most prominent such event in Texas, a Muslim-only Eid celebration at the taxpayer-funded Epic Waters park in Grand Prairie, was canceled weeks earlier after Abbott threatened $530,000 in state grants. He demanded to know where Paxton was five years ago, ten years ago. In June 2015, Paxton was writing the attorney general opinion on foreign law in Texas courts that the Legislature codified in 2017 as HB 45, the American Laws for American Courts Act, which Abbott signed and CAIR denounced. That is eleven years ago. As for the mufti insult, Patrick had made “Preventing Sharia Law in Texas” a formal Senate interim charge on January 30, writing that “only state and federal laws apply in Texas and ‘Sharia law’ or other secondary judicial systems have no place in Texas.” Schneider’s slur arrived 177 days later.

The most useful corroboration comes from men who despise all three. In February, the San Antonio Current, under the headline “Texas governor, lieutenant governor ramp up attacks on state’s Muslim community,” reported that “Texas Republicans intensified their attacks against Islam this week, playing on unfounded concerns.” A left-leaning alt-weekly, writing in condemnation, thereby documented that Abbott and Patrick were running the most aggressive campaign against Islamic law of any state leadership in America, five months before a comedian announced they had done nothing. When your accuser and your critics cannot both be right, quote the critic.

Then there are the two moments Schneider undercut himself on the record. On July 25, he wrote to Paxton, “I don’t want YOUR LUNATIC opponent to win.” He knows the Democrat is worse, and proceeded anyway. About two hours after declaring that Paxton had done absolutely nothing, he wrote, “Paxton filed ONLY 4 lawsuits!!” The charge collapsed inside an afternoon, in his own words. A man who says zero and then says four is not auditing a performance; he is negotiating with himself.

Take his donor claim seriously. His most-viewed Texas post, 516,209 views, suggested that money Abbott took from Muslims explains the conquest, escalating to “EVERY DOLLAR HE TOOK FROM THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD.” The kernel is one man, Syed Javaid Anwar, a Midland oil executive and Abbott appointee who has given roughly $2,222,086. Ask about that relationship if you like. But Schneider converted a disclosed donation from an energy executive into the claim that a governor had been bought by an organization that same governor had designated a terrorist entity three months earlier.

So the question is why, and it deserves an honest answer rather than a satisfying one. There are three candidates. The first is the convert’s zeal, the tendency of the newly informed to mistake their own ignorance for the world’s inaction. The second is engagement, which the data only partly supports: his attack posts beat his baseline reach by about 62% at the median, while his non-attack posts that same week did nearly as well, and his truly viral material is about baseball and Bible verses. The third is that someone helped this along.

I cannot prove the third. What I can point at is the design. The campaign never names a single tribunal, statute, development, or organization, which means no specific victory can ever satisfy it, and an unfalsifiable demand is not a demand at all. The timing is likewise exquisite, since the Texas primaries concluded May 26, so every round fired since July 22 lands on a Republican nominee and none on a Democrat. Whether or not anyone designed it, the campaign behaves exactly as a designed one would behave, and this is the genuinely uncomfortable part, because a psyop and a sincere man with a bad information diet produce identical outputs when those outputs are unfalsifiable, aimed at no Democrat, timed for the general election, and directed at the seperate offices of the only three Republicans on the statewide ballot in November, which means the question of intent, interesting as it surely is, is not the question that decides anything.

Consider what he spent that week ignoring. On July 27 and 28, the same days he was calling Paxton Christianophobic, James Talarico was under fire for crediting Islamic mystics and the Sufi poet Rumi with shaping his Christian faith as much as Christian writers had. One of these men is on the November ballot against the other, and Schneider attacked the Republican.

Here is the moral core, and it concerns incentives rather than a comedian. Abbott absorbed a federal First Amendment lawsuit over a designation no other state had dared to make. Paxton put his name on five legal actions and a securities referral. Patrick made Sharia a formal legislative priority beside property taxes. That is seventeen dated actions across eleven years, and the reward was a man with 2.27 million followers telling Texas they had done nothing. If that is the return on real legal risk, every ambitious official watching will draw the lesson and simply post instead.

There is no version of this campaign that ends with Texas more resistant to Islamic law. There is a very plausible version that ends with James Talarico in the United States Senate. The only lever Rob Schneider is actually pulling is Republican turnout in a general election, and he is pulling it downward.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in a sponsored partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.