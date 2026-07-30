The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
4m

Very very informative. Republicans, get your butts out there, and vote Republican. Period.

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PL's avatar
PL
15m

As far as I know, he's not even a TX resident, he should mind his own business.

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