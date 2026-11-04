The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan J Mattingly's avatar
Alan J Mattingly
5h

John Thune has stalled this entire time and won't do SH__. He needs to be a Democrat or removed from his positionperiod.

Reply
Share
Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
4h

Why would you think Thune would do anything now after doing nothing for the last 2 years?

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture