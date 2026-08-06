The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Pete Howard's avatar
Pete Howard
1h

Rand Paul was correct all along. The diary blew it wide open. He was not just wrong, he lied. About EVERYTHING. And collected his rewards and TV time and celebrity elbow rubbing all along the way. Despicable. Never again.

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W. A. Samuel's avatar
W. A. Samuel
1hEdited

A shout out to Jeffrey Tucker, a very bright and thoughtful guy who I became acquainted with in the summer of 1985 (1986?). Back then, he worked at Ron Paul’s libertarian nonprofit, the Foundation for Rational Economics and Education (F.R.E.E.) in the Brazosport, Texas area. That’s near the Gulf Coast, due south of Houston. Probably the hottest (temp.+humidity) climate he’d ever encountered in his life (ha).

Even 40+ years ago as a recent college graduate, Jeffrey was broadly educated in many fields, especially economic philosophy. I remember the Austrian School (von Mises, Hayek) was his favorite.

Anyway, his article linked in this Substack is pretty mind blowing. Great work, Jeffrey Tucker !!

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