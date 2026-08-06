On July 29th, Anthony Fauci sat in a Senate hearing room, surrounded by lawyers, and invoked his Fifth Amendment right 111 times. He had been subpoenaed by Senator Rand Paul, who two days earlier had released 1,141 pages of Fauci’s pandemic diaries. The man who spent three years telling Americans that questioning him was questioning science declined to answer questions about what he had done. That image is arresting on its own. But it does not explain anything, and explanation is what has been missing.

Consider the strange shape of the Fauci controversy. For five years, investigators have accumulated an enormous quantity of material. There are grant documents, emails, inspector general findings, congressional depositions, failed predictions, guidance that reversed itself without acknowledgment, and evidence of pressure on dissenting scientists. What there has not been is a coherent account of why. Critics have generally settled for one of two stories, neither satisfying. Either Fauci was an ordinary bureaucrat who made ordinary errors under pressure, which fails to explain the pattern in those errors, or he was a cartoon villain executing a plot, which fails because no document shows anyone planning anything of the kind. Jeffrey Tucker has now supplied the missing piece, and it is worth understanding why his account deserves attention.

Tucker is not a newcomer to this subject. He is the founder and president of the Brownstone Institute, a research organization he established in 2021 specifically to document the consequences of pandemic policy. Before that, he spent decades in economics publishing, working closely with Murray Rothbard, running the Mises Institute’s book program, and writing for the Epoch Times. In 2020, he helped organize the signing of the Great Barrington Declaration at the American Institute for Economic Research, which put him in the room with the scientists Fauci’s circle set out to destroy. He has ten books to his name. More to the point, he spent nearly a full week reading all 1,141 pages of the diaries before writing about them, which is more than most commentators managed, and it shows.

His thesis is stated plainly. Fauci, Tucker argues, was “trying to turn himself from villain to hero in the story of manufactured pathogens should it ever be revealed.” The awards, the media saturation, the lockdowns, the hostility toward cheap therapeutics, the vaccine absolutism, all of it functioned as cover. Fauci made himself the indispensable solution to a problem his own institutional world almost certainly helped create.

Now, a reader might reasonably object that this is a claim about a man’s inner life, and inner lives are not observable. That objection deserves a serious answer, and the answer is that Tucker’s thesis does not require mind reading. It requires only four propositions, each of which rests on the documentary record.

The first is that Fauci was a longtime advocate of research that deliberately enhances dangerous viruses. This is not an inference. In December 2011, Fauci wrote in the Washington Post, together with Francis Collins and Gary Nabel, that “important information and insights can come from generating a potentially dangerous virus in the laboratory.” That was his considered public position, defended under his own name. The federal government found the underlying risks serious enough to pause funding for such work in 2014 and to impose a new oversight framework in 2017.

The second is that his agency carried real institutional exposure. In 2023, the HHS Office of Inspector General audited three NIH awards to EcoHealth Alliance totaling roughly $8 million, including $1.8 million in subawards to eight recipients, among them the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The audit found that NIH identified potential risks and then failed to monitor the awards effectively. A critical progress report arrived nearly two years late. EcoHealth could not obtain full scientific documentation from its Wuhan partner. In January 2025, HHS formally debarred both EcoHealth and Peter Daszak for five years. Whatever one believes about the virus itself, the government’s own auditors concluded the oversight had failed.

The third is that Fauci helped organize the scientific response to the origin question at the exact moment that exposure mattered most. On February 1st, 2020, he joined a private call about the virus’s origins. Kristian Andersen, writing to a Nature editor days later, described the resulting project as “prompted by Jeremy Farrar, Tony Fauci, and Francis Collins.” The paper that emerged, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” declared flatly that the virus was not a laboratory construct. NIH promoted it. When it failed to end the discussion, Collins asked Fauci whether NIH could do more to put down the lab theory. The next day Fauci cited the paper from the White House podium as though it were an independent finding rather than something his own circle had concocted.

Here is where the argument acquires real force. Privately, the authors were nowhere near as certain as the paper sounded. In June 2020, Andersen wrote that there was “no hard evidence one way or the other,” that deliberate insertion could not be ruled out, and that the paper had been too strong. He noted that Wuhan had cultured bat coronaviruses under BSL-2 conditions and that he considered natural and laboratory scenarios roughly equally probable. In May, Edward Holmes worried about how to warn people about gain-of-function risk without helping the lab leak camp, and Andersen replied, “Exactly, that’s why I haven’t said anything.” Ralph Baric, who knows this research better than almost anyone alive, told Senate investigators this year that he disagreed with the idea that a lab leak could be completely ruled out.

Public certainty, private doubt. That gap is precisely what a reputation management project predicts and what honest inquiry does not.

The fourth proposition is where the diaries earn their keep. They show a man consumed by status. Tucker documents a single day containing 11 media appearances. The pages are thick with celebrity contacts, tributes, awards, and elite access, and thin to the point of absence on the human wreckage below. Fauci records calling the Great Barrington authors, credentialed scientists from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford, the “3 stooges.” Collins, in a separate email, wanted a “quick and devastating published takedown” of their declaration. These are not the reactions of men weighing evidence. They are the reactions of men defending a franchise.

Put the four together, and the motive is not mysterious at all. Fauci did not need to know the virus came from a laboratory. He needed only to grasp that a serious investigation into that possibility would threaten his agency, his research philosophy, his standing, and his place in history. That recognition alone is sufficient to explain everything that followed.

The thesis also explains something the ordinary-error story cannot: why failure produced escalation instead of humility. The diaries show Fauci knew by January 2021 that mutations were outrunning the formulas. By mid-2021, he acknowledged that the vaccinated were getting infected, then publicly blamed the unvaccinated days later. By July 2022, he noted that Americans were being told to get boosted with a shot that did not cover the circulating variant, with a matched booster five weeks away. A leader whose authority rested on evidence adjusts when the evidence moves. A leader whose identity has fused with the solution treats every disappointment as proof that compliance was insufficient, and so the mandates continued and the messaging hardened and the children who had never been at meaningful risk were enrolled anyway, and none of it can be understood as adaptive public health because it was never adaptive and it was never really about health.

Fauci himself gave the game away in November 2021 when he told CBS that people criticizing him were “really criticizing science because I represent science.” That sentence is the whole era compressed. It is also, as it happens, the clearest confirmation of Tucker’s reading that anyone could have asked for, because it shows the fusion had already occured in Fauci’s own mind.

None of this requires believing that Fauci engineered a virus or ordered its release. Tucker does not claim that, and the case does not need it. What it requires is recognizing that we allowed one man to fund the research, oversee the research, define whether the research was risky, convene the scientists who assessed the origin, promote their conclusion, set the policy response, and serve as the sole authorized interpreter of all of it. No serious system of accountability permits that concentration. A bank does not audit its own books after the crash.

Tucker’s closing judgment is that Fauci “sought immortality through power and fame,” and that his immortality is now earned in infamy. That reads like literary flourish until you sit with the record, and then it reads like a finding. The diaries were assembled, Tucker suspects, as raw material for an autobiography, a monument to a great career. They have become the primary evidence against him. He was preemptively pardoned by Joe Biden. He pleaded the Fifth anyway, 111 times.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.