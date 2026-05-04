amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

Cornyn recognizes that his political career is ending, and he is revealing the depths of depravity in his soul. He has always been the worst kind of opportunistic politician, and good riddance.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

John Cornyn is a has-been that never was. He's willing to say anything to be elected or to curry favor, and this just shows his defectiveness in high definition. If the family doesn't want to proceed, how in hell does Cornyn think he knows better? The absolute best outcome is Texas voters see him for what he is, losing the comparison bigly when put against Ken Paxton. He should not only be "retired", he should lose his pension. Long story short - John Cornyn is a piece of crap.

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