The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1h

When Cornyn wrote this laughable piece of whining garbage, he offered the very proof of why those of us with a brain did not vote for him. He was, is, and will always be the perfect RINO. Good riddance! And Paxton will demolish another phony in November.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

Cornyn, Cassidy, and Thune. Peas in a pod.

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