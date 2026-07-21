Shortly after Republican primary voters rejected him by nearly 28 percentage points, Senator John Cornyn published a column warning that closing the Texas Republican primary would betray the legacy of American voting rights. He invoked poll taxes, property requirements, and the long struggle for suffrage. He described the runoff that ended his Senate career, in which roughly 7.4% of registered voters participated, as evidence of creeping oligarchy. The column was eloquent. It was also built on a category error so fundamental that once you see it, the entire argument collapses.

Here is the error. Closing a party primary does not deprive anyone of the right to vote in a public election. It determines who may participate in a political organization’s internal nomination process. These are different things, and the difference is not a technicality. A general election is the mechanism through which the public selects its officeholders. A primary is the mechanism through which a private political association selects the candidates it will present to that public. Under every closed-primary proposal now before Texas, every eligible Texan would remain free to vote in November, register as a Republican, register as a Democrat, join another party, or remain unaffiliated. Nobody loses the franchise. What changes is that helping the Republican Party choose its standard-bearers would require the minimal act of joining the Republican Party first.

Cornyn’s rhetorical strategy depends on blurring this distinction. He treats access to the Republican ballot as though it were synonymous with universal suffrage, then borrows the moral authority of the civil rights era to defend it. But the Fifteenth and Nineteenth Amendments, and the Voting Rights Act that followed them, secured access to government elections regardless of race and sex. They did not create a constitutional right for Democrats to help select Republican nominees. Nobody believes a labor union violates democracy by restricting leadership votes to union members. Nobody believes a church disenfranchises the public by letting only congregants choose its elders. A political party is the same kind of thing, an association organized around shared political goals, and the Supreme Court has said so repeatedly.

Consider California Democratic Party v. Jones. California had adopted a blanket primary allowing any voter to vote for any candidate of any party. The parties sued, and the Supreme Court struck the system down. Writing for the majority, Justice Scalia explained that a party’s selection of its nominee is among its most important associational functions, because the nominee becomes the party’s public face and message. Forcing a party to accept outsiders in that decision can change its leadership, its identity, and what it stands for. Tashjian v. Republican Party of Connecticut established the mirror principle, that a state could not stop a party from inviting unaffiliated voters in if it wished. Put the two cases together and the doctrine is clear: the party, not the government and not the losing candidate, holds the constitutional interest in defining who participates in its nomination.

Cornyn’s column never engages this body of law. He discusses only the voter’s interest in access while ignoring the party’s interest in association, which is rather like analyzing a trespassing dispute by considering only the visitor’s interest in the view. The Republican Party of Texas has now put the question squarely before a federal court, arguing that the state forces it to accept participants who may oppose its principles and candidates. Attorney General Ken Paxton, the man who defeated Cornyn, has joined in seeking recognition of that claim. Even Secretary of State Jane Nelson, whose office was defending the current statutes, conceded that she has never expressed opposition to closed primaries and would implement whatever the Legislature enacts. The official on the other side of the lawsuit does not claim closure is undemocratic. Only Cornyn does. FWIW, it is unknown was the new Secretary of State, Robert Howden, will do with the legislation.

If you want to see what a closed primary actually does to an establishment incumbent, look east to Louisiana. In 2024 Louisiana abandoned its all-comers jungle system and adopted closed party primaries. Senator Bill Cassidy, who had voted to convict President Trump at the second impeachment trial and had spent years counting on a structure that let Democrats and independents pad his numbers, suddenly had to face an electorate composed of actual Republicans. He finished third in his own primary. Not second. Third. No crossover cavalry arrived to rescue him, because the new rules meant there was no crossover cavalry to summon. Cassidy’s defeat was not a failure of democracy. It was democracy functioning inside the association whose name he carried, Republicans deciding that a senator who votes to convict a Republican president should not wear the Republican label into November. Cornyn watched that happen and drew precisely the wrong lesson. He concluded that the rules that ended Cassidy must never reach Texas, when the honest conclusion is that closed primaries make Republican senators answerable to Republicans.

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Cornyn dismisses crossover voting as a solution in search of a problem, insisting there is no evidence Democrats enter Republican primaries in a meaningful way. Notice the architecture of that claim. Texas does not maintain permanent party registration. Affiliation arises when a voter requests a primary ballot and expires every December 31. The state is structurally incapable of producing the comprehensive crossover data Cornyn demands, and he then cites the absence of that data as proof the phenomenon does not exist. He is using the opacity of the system he defends as evidence that the opacity has hidden nothing. That is not empiricism. It is circularity.

The evidence that does exist points the other way. The Republican Party of Texas reported that nearly 9% of voters in former House Speaker Dade Phelan’s 2024 primary were known Democrats, in a contest Phelan survived by a whisker. In a heavily Republican district where the Democratic primary offers no meaningful contests, the Republican primary is functionally the election, and a crossover bloc far smaller than 9% can decide it.

And here is the delicious irony of Cornyn’s own defeat. The 2026 cycle handed Texas a natural experiment on exactly this question. In most years, a Democrat in Texas faces an empty or sleepy primary ballot and can wander into the Republican contest at no cost. Not this year. Democrats had their own genuinely competitive Senate runoff between James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett, a contest that consumed Democratic attention, money, and enthusiasm. Every Democrat who wanted a say in that fight had to take a Democratic ballot in March, and Texas law then barred them from the Republican runoff in May. The crossover lifeline that open-primary incumbents quietly depend on was severed, not by a rule change, but by the accident of a compelling Democratic race. Deprived of that cushion, Cornyn faced something he had perhaps never truly faced before, an electorate of committed Republicans. They rejected him 63.8% to 36.2%. Cornyn now argues that the electorate which judged him was too narrow. But the electorate was narrow only in the sense that it was Republican. His complaint, stripped of its civic ornamentation, is that he performs better when Democrats are available to vote for him in Republican contests. That is not an argument against closed primaries. That is the argument for them, delivered by their most prominent victim.

There is a deeper problem with the oligarchy framing regardless. The runoff drew 7.4% of registered voters, which reporters noted was a record for a Texas runoff, under the open system Cornyn defends. Runoffs always attract fewer voters than general elections, as do municipal and constitutional amendment elections, and their legitimacy has never depended on approaching presidential turnout. The March 2026 primaries, likewise open, drew about 24% of the state’s roughly 18.7 million registered voters, up from 18% in 2022. Open access plainly does not cure low participation. And the 93% who stayed home did not cast hidden ballots for John Cornyn. A losing candidate cannot convert abstention into implied support, especially after spending roughly $81 million against Paxton’s roughly $10 million and losing by nearly 384,000 votes.

Cornyn’s most sympathetic argument is the wide tent. He is right about the goal and wrong about the mechanism. Registering as a Republican is not an ideological examination. It asks only that a voter identify with the coalition before governing its decisions. Research comparing presidential primary electorates found that open and closed primaries can produce nearly identical ideological compositions, undermining the assumption that closure breeds extremism. Experimental work comparing Florida’s closed system with North Carolina’s semi-closed one found that independents who learn about closed-primary rules become more likely to recommend registering with a party. Rules shape behavior. When affiliation carries consequences, people affiliate. A wide tent argues for easy affiliation, not for no affiliation at all.

Nor was closure imposed by a fringe. Republican primary voters overwhelmingly approved a closed-primary proposition in March 2024. The party’s Rules Committee advanced Rule 46 by a vote of 26 to 4, and the convention, with 97% voting strength and delegates from 75% of Senate districts, wrote closure into the platform and legislative priorities. Cornyn frames himself as the defender of Republican voters against party insiders, yet the formal record shows Republican voters repeatedly choosing the policy he condemns.

The bottom line is simple. Democrats should choose Democratic nominees, as they did in the Talarico-Crockett runoff. Republicans should choose Republican nominees, as Louisiana Republicans did when they retired Bill Cassidy and as Texas Republicans did when they retired John Cornyn. Every Texan should choose between them in November. A party whose nominees can be selected by people unwilling to call themselves Republicans is not a broader coalition. It is an organization denied control over its own name, and the prediction market’s read on the underlying litigation suggests the courts may soon agree. Cornyn invokes democracy, but democracy requires meaningful institutions, and the most meaningful thing a political party possesses is the right to decide, for itself, who it is.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Data in sponsored partnership with Polymarket.