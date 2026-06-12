The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
5h

Excellent summary of the three ways Thune has used to not pass the SAVE Act. 27 Senators voted for him on a secret ballot as Majority Leader. We can easily guess who many of those 27 are. We need GOP Senators to grow a spine and elect a new leader. Call out those 27.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
5hEdited

And the short answer is: they won’t.

They are just as infected with TDS as the Democrats.

They are stuck in fossilized concept of Conservatism that has failed time and time again. Mike Pence could be their poster boy.

They like the “Club”the way it has always been, with all its perks and pomposity. In reality, they are mere cowards. And they are the Achilles heel to the project the rest of us have signed onto to save this country from utter ruination.

A solution is to call their bluff and vote them back in WITH AN EVEN GREATER MAJORITY (including some better quality candidates like Paxton), which will make these duplicitous games all that much harder to play.

And that way at least we’ll still be in the fight, because if the Dems win, all bets are off.

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