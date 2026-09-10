The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
13h

Excellent summary of the absolute truth! Every Texan should read this.

Another masterpiece by Mr. Muse!

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Devin Kennemore's avatar
Devin Kennemore
13h

After this election Texas will have two highly accomplished firebrand lawyers representing them in the US Senate. It. Will. Be. Glorious.

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