amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is where the line gets crossed—from disagreement into gatekeeping. If reading the Constitution plainly becomes grounds for exclusion, then the issue isn’t the reader—it’s the system rejecting the text. You don’t have to agree with every interpretation to recognize that debate is part of the process. What’s happening here is different: it’s an attempt to declare certain arguments off-limits entirely. That’s not strength—it’s insecurity. Because confident systems engage, they don’t silence. And once you start deciding who’s “allowed” to hold certain views, you’re not defending institutions—you’re narrowing them. That’s a path that doesn’t end well.

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
3h

My opinion here , this is why Democrats have spent 50+ years changing the American school system . If you cannot read the Constitution then you cannot interpret it properly ! Excellent analysis of how the election + electors work . Just remember our original documents are written in cursive writing !

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