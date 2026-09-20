The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
2h

"....school personnel secretly facilitated their child’s gender transition without their knowledge...." Struggling NOT to be some "keyboard warrior;" however, had that occurred with one of my, now nearly 60 years old, children, there would be far more than any law suit to bring those responsible to receive their "Just Due!" These wrong headed people think they are unaccountable, in their positions of POWER, and this grotesque 'Transitioning' crapola will not end in these schools until they are FORCED to "Pay The Piper!" As is said far too often in America today, "You Just Can't Make This Schiff Up."

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
43m

Defund the DEA.

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