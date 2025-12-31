On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at around 7:40 pm in Dundee, Scotland, a 12-year-old girl reportedly named Lola Moir was filmed standing between her 13-year-old sister, Ruby Moir, and a self-described gypsy gangster migrant from Bulgaria named Fatos Ali Dumana who had been allegedly harassing them. The footage shows Lola shouting, “Don’t touch my little sister, she’s twelve!” as she brandished a knife and a small hatchet. To some, this was a shocking display of juvenile delinquency. To others, it was a symbol of a society that has so thoroughly abandoned its own daughters that children now believe they must arm themselves in order to be safe.

Fatos Ali Dumana, the Bulgarian migrant and self-described gypsy gangster who allegedly harassed two young Scottish girls in Dundee.

The initial reporting, including my own, confused the identities of the three girls. In reality, there were three victims accosted and attacked by the migrants: Lola, the girl seen in the video heroically wielding the knife and axe to defend her sister; Ruby, Lola’s younger sister, who was allegedly attacked; and Mayah, Ruby’s best friend, who was with them and went to call the police after Ruby was assaulted. Below is the account of what happened as told by Mayah’s mother:

“Yes. So what happened was the girls where out just walking and the man in the picture made comments to Lola calling her sexy and other sexual remarks then the girls started to tell this man to leave them alone and stop following them and making sexual remarks to them. After that the man’s sister (also in the picture) came around the corner and physically attacked Ruby she grabbed her hair dragged her to the floor started to punch her then both the man and woman were kicking her in head while she was on the floor. At this point my daughter Mayah called the police so my daughters account after that is all a bit blurry. But that is when lola had the weapons she pulled them out to protect ruby. After that the man came back at lola recording her making sure she showed the weapons to the camera and antagonising her. Ruby was hospitalised after the attack with a severe concussion a tennis ball sized lump to the back of her head as well as lots of bruises.”

The facts, stripped to their essentials, are these: Lola and her sister had allegedly been menaced for weeks by the migrant. On that Saturday evening, she confronted them directly. The migrant filmed the girls as they approached. Lola screamed at them, brandished her blades, and warned them off. The confrontation dispersed without bloodshed. Yet when police arrived, they arrested the girl and charged her for carrying bladed weapons. The migrant was neither detained nor investigated. According to the official statement, this was a case of a “female youth with a weapon.” Nothing more.

The indifference of that statement reveals the heart of Britain’s crisis. In a nation where Pakistani grooming gangs were allowed to abuse hundreds of thousands of girls over decades, where reports were ignored because officials feared accusations of racism or Islamophobia, one can no longer be surprised that the state sees a knife in a girl’s hand as the crime rather than the attempted predation that forced her to carry it. The grooming scandal was not a one-off tragedy but a symptom of a moral collapse. Lola’s arrest, and the simultaneous freedom of the men who threatened her sister, shows that collapse is complete.

Critics will ask, is it fair to frame one street altercation as a symbol of national decline? But that question misses the point. This was not just one girl in Dundee. It was the lived expression of a pattern repeated for decades across Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, and countless towns in between. Police knew about grooming gangs. Social workers knew. Councillors knew. They said and did nothing. Victims were mocked or told they had made “bad choices.” Why? Because acknowledging the scale and nature of the abuse required admitting that mass migration had imported a culture of predation and violence against young white girls. To say so was deemed racist. So the abuse was allowed to continue.

Lola’s case fits perfectly into this larger failure. A child protected her sibling because she knew the authorities would not. The migrant is free because to pursue him aggressively might risk headlines accusing the police of discrimination. Instead, those headlines were reserved for the girl, who is now processed through Scotland’s youth justice system for the crime of refusing to let her little sister become prey.

It is no exaggeration to call this a tipping point. When even children understand that the system is stacked against them, when a girl would rather face criminal charges than see her sister molested, then the state’s legitimacy is collapsing. If government does not fulfill its most basic duty of protecting its citizens, especially its children, then citizens will seek protection elsewhere. Some will arm themselves. Others will turn to vigilantism. Already social media reports suggest local men are patrolling Dundee because the state has failed. The images of Lola wielding knife and hatchet may be disturbing, but they are no more disturbing than the idea that without her, her sister might have been assaulted again.

Defenders of Britain’s current immigration policy will insist that crimes should not be politicized, that most migrants are law-abiding, and that tying grooming gangs or predation to mass migration is unfair. But this argument is a luxury belief that ignores reality. Grooming gangs were overwhelmingly comprised of Pakistani Muslim men. This is a fact recorded in official inquiries and confirmed by victim testimony. Even the Home Office was forced, under pressure, to admit that ethnicity and religion played a role in patterns of abuse. One can acknowledge that not every migrant is a predator while also refusing to blind oneself to the undeniable correlation between the wave of Islamic migration and the explosion of organized sexual predation.

Nor is it sufficient to say the law is neutral, and that carrying a knife is always a crime regardless of circumstance. A just society recognizes intent. A just society distinguishes between the predator and the protector. Lola’s weapons were not used in an attack but in defense. The fact that she is being criminalized while her would-be assailants walk free is an inversion of justice so profound that it delegitimizes the law itself. If the law protects predators more than children, then the law has ceased to be law in the moral sense and has become merely an instrument of state control.

It is telling that legacy media outlets covered Lola’s arrest while omitting all mention of the migrant. The Daily Record ran with a sterile headline about a “schoolgirl” brandishing a blade. No context. No explanation. No word of grooming or harassment. This silence is not accidental. It is part of a broader pattern in which legacy outlets sanitize or obscure crimes committed by migrants. Only on 𝕏, through viral footage and citizen reporting, did the truth spread. The people no longer trust the BBC or the broadsheets to tell them what is happening on their own streets. They turn instead to social media, and when Elon Musk amplified the story, it was not merely a viral moment but a signal that the public square is shifting away from the old gatekeepers.

The image of Lola with her knife and hatchet is now etched into the public consciousness. Some see a dangerous delinquent. Others see Joan of Arc with a Scottish accent. But what no one can deny is that this image captures a society on the brink. If Britain cannot protect its girls, then Britain is not worth preserving in its current form. Reform is not optional. It is survival.

What, then, is to be done? First, there must be a ruthless honesty about the failures of multiculturalism. The refusal to profile, to investigate, to name what is happening, must end. Political correctness cannot outweigh child safety. Second, law enforcement must stop hiding behind technicalities. If grooming gangs can be named and pursued, they must be. If migrant crime is rising, it must be confronted openly. Third, the justice system must rediscover moral clarity. Protectors are not criminals. Children defending themselves are not gang members. And finally, political leadership must reassert the principle that the state exists to protect its citizens first, not to manage the optics of diversity.

The Lola incident will either be remembered as a passing scandal or as the spark that woke Britain from its long stupor. If it is the latter, then perhaps Lola will one day be recognized not only as a frightened child but as the conscience of a nation. A 12-year-old girl in Dundee should never have had to pick up a knife. That she did speaks volumes. That she was punished for it indicts the entire political class.

UPDATE: The Scottish police initially called my reporting on this incident ‘dangerous far-right misinformation’. They claimed that CCTV footage showed the girls had approached the migrant without prior assault. But evidence to the contrary, including contradictory video footage, began piling up quickly. The hospital that treated Ruby issued a report establishing that she had suffered a concussion as a result of being thrown to the ground and kicked in the head repeatedly while lying defenseless. As a result, a month after arresting Lola for defending her sister, the Scottish police charged the migrant, Fatos Ali Dumana and his sister, with assault - though Scottish prosecutors are not releasing details. Instead a spokesperson for the police said, “Members of the public are again urged not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.” The statement followed an admonishment from the First Minister warning people they could be charged for spreading false information about the incident.

