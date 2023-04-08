The New York Times Would Work with Government to Conceal Pentagon Papers if Released Today
In the case of Airman Jack Teixeira the New York Times helped the government track him down.
Fifty-one years ago, Neil Sheehan1 and Hedrick Smith2 received 7,000 pages of classified intelligence known as The Pentagon Papers3 from Daniel Ellsberg4. They revealed that the government had lied to the American people about the Vietnam War over the course of multiple administrations. The government attempted to prevent The New York Times from publishing …
