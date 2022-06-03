Meet Pamela Johnson, the Beauty, Brains, and Money behind Amber Heard's Legal Dream Team
The Travelers Companies Inc reportedly recruited, managed, and paid for Amber's legal team enabling the actress to win her defamation claim against her ex-husband.
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC
According to the New York Post, Amber Heard’s legal bills combined with her lavish spending forced her to ditch her original legal team and rely on her Travelers homeowner’s insurance policy for much of her legal expenses.1 It is presumed that Pamela Johnson
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.