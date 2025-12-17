@amuse

We've all heard anecdotes, now we have aggregates that can't be disputed. Savage brought statistics from the job market, but the problem goes one step back to the elite universities that have actively shunned white and Asian applicants.

Meritocracy was the original goal, and DEI policies were supposed to widen the net and bring in a larger pool of qualified candidates for every role. Instead, we got lower standards.

The woke agenda has failed, and it has failed competent young white men worst of all.

