There is an old American promise that has always been more fragile than we like to admit, and today it is being broken in plain sight. The promise was never that everyone would succeed. It was that everyone would be allowed to compete under one set of rules, and that those rules would not be rewritten midstream to punish someone for what he is rather than what he has done. When Americans say they reject caste, they mean that no class of people is preemptively marked for exclusion. That promise is now being quietly revoked.

Over roughly the last decade, an astonishing number of American institutions have done something that looks like caste anyway. They have built hiring, promotion, admissions, and grant systems that treat young white men as a group that must be managed downward. The justification is moral, the mechanism is bureaucratic, and the effect is concrete. It is not simply that a talented man loses a job. It is that a whole cohort loses a rung on the ladder, and without that rung the ordinary sequence of adulthood breaks. No stable career, no stable marriage market, no predictable housing, no children. That is the human stakes behind a debate that is too often conducted in slogans.

Jacob Savage, writing from Los Angeles in Compact, gives this story a name. He calls these men a lost generation. The label matters, because it captures a distinctive feature of what happened. The argument is not that the US suddenly became hostile to white men in every domain, at every level, all at once. The argument is more specific and therefore more plausible. The squeeze fell hardest on white male millennials trying to enter or rise inside elite, status heavy professions, precisely when those professions decided they needed fast demographic change but could not dislodge the older incumbents already holding the top positions.

To see the logic, imagine a university department or a media company where senior leadership is mostly older white men, hired under an earlier regime. Turnover at the top is slow. In academia, mandatory retirement for tenured faculty effectively ended in the mid 1990s, which made turnover slower still. If an institution decides, under political and social pressure, that it must diversify quickly, it faces a choice. It can remove incumbents, which is usually impossible and often illegal. Or it can reshape the pipeline, which is easy and largely invisible. The second option is what many institutions chose. They changed the entry points, the fellowships, the internships, the junior hires, and the promotion tracks. They did so in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In practice, that often meant one thing, a new preference system that could not admit what it was doing in plain language.

It helps to be precise about history. Affirmative action, in the modern institutional sense, arose in the mid 1960s as a response to obvious, documented discrimination. It was attached to federal contracting and compliance, and later extended in various forms to higher education and corporate practice. Whatever one thinks about those earlier programs, they were framed as a remedy for a society that had long violated equal opportunity in one direction. Over time, the bureaucracy of compliance expanded, and the moral vocabulary shifted. “Diversity” once meant a descriptive fact about a group. “Inclusion” once meant basic access and respect. “Equity” increasingly meant engineered parity of outcomes. Each step moved the underlying norm away from a single standard applied to individuals, and toward a managerial standard applied to groups.

A puzzled reader might ask, what changed in the mid 2010s? Why is this not simply a long running story? The answer is that a concept can exist for decades but become operationally decisive only when institutions embed it in metrics, targets, and professional incentives. Around that period, DEI stopped being a general aspiration and became an administrative system. Dedicated offices proliferated. Managers were trained to treat demographic representation as a performance variable. Hiring committees were given “goals.” Search processes were redesigned so that the absence of certain identities could be labeled a failure of the search rather than a fact about the applicant pool. The crucial point is not the language on the posters. It is the downstream effect on who gets the call back.

Once you notice the pipeline logic, certain anecdotes stop looking like isolated incidents. A television writers’ room cannot be “all white male,” so a white male applicant is rejected even when praised. A newsroom has dozens of qualified applicants, but internal talk treats hiring another white man as “backsliding” on representation. A faculty committee looks at a finalist who is strongest on paper, and then treats that strength as something to be outweighed by the imperative not to “go with the man again.” These stories are not difficult to find, but they are usually told in a whisper, because the one thing the system cannot tolerate is open description.

You might respond, anecdotes are not evidence. Fair enough. But the broader pattern is visible in who occupies the junior ranks of the professions that shape public life. In media, major organizations after 2020 publicly announced aggressive diversity targets, then reorganized internships and fellowships accordingly. In entertainment, guild and studio metrics increasingly treated “representation” as a principal constraint, not a side consideration. In academia, DEI statements became a screening mechanism, and cluster hiring and diversity focused fellowships became a parallel hiring track. In corporate America, managers were asked to move numbers, often with explicit or implicit penalties for failing to do so.

Now comes the morally loaded question. Is a decline in young white male representation necessarily discrimination? Not logically. There are many possible explanations, including preference changes, educational shifts, and the large, welcome entry of women into professions historically closed to them. But the steelman case is that at least some meaningful part of the decline is not explained by neutral forces. It is explained by deliberate de prioritization of white men as a group, either explicitly or through proxy mechanisms that achieve the same result while preserving plausible deniability.

Consider the simplest proxy mechanism. If a committee is told to increase the representation of certain groups, then in a competitive environment it must reduce the representation of the remaining groups. There is no third option. The committee can say it is merely “seeking diversity,” but mathematically the instruction functions as a constraint that pushes decision making away from some applicants and toward others. When the disfavored group is large, the effect is diffuse, and therefore politically easy. It is easy to harm a million people slightly more than it is to harm a thousand people a lot. It is also easier to deny.

A second proxy is the use of ideological screening that correlates tightly with demographic categories. DEI statements in faculty hiring offer a vivid example. A DEI statement asks for a declaration of commitment to a specific set of moral and political ideas, and in practice it is often scored. A person may be excluded because he will not write in the right idiom, or because he refuses to endorse the premise that every disparity is evidence of oppression. The system can insist that it is selecting for values rather than race or sex. But if the values function as a tool to filter out the very cohort administrators view as a demographic problem, then the value screen is doing demographic work.

A third proxy is the normalization of the idea that discrimination is justified if it is called remedial. Some DEI theorists have been unusually candid on this point, arguing that present discrimination is an acceptable tool for correcting past discrimination. Once that thought becomes respectable in administrative culture, the moral barrier to anti white male bias collapses. The bias can now be framed as a duty.

At this stage, a careful reader might worry that the argument is really about elite jobs. Why connect it to family formation, which is a broader social phenomenon? The connection is not speculative. The family is built on predictability. A man who can reasonably expect stable work, incremental promotion, and social respect can credibly propose marriage, buy a home, and have children. A man who is told, implicitly or explicitly, that the institution does not want him, cannot make those commitments. The problem compounds when many men share the same experience at the same time. Marriage markets respond to cohort wide signals. If a large share of young men cannot offer stability, fewer marriages occur, fewer births follow, and social trust erodes.

Economists have long argued that male earnings and employment prospects are tied to marriage rates and fertility. That is not ideology. It is a plain fact about incentives and risk. When stable male employment declines, marriage becomes less attractive for both parties, and childbearing is delayed or abandoned. So if DEI systems have imposed a structural penalty on a subset of men, and if that subset is large enough to move cohort averages, then the downstream effect on family formation is exactly what we should expect.

The steelman case goes further. It says this is not only an economic story but also a status story. DEI bureaucracies do not merely distribute jobs, they distribute moral standing. They classify people as “diverse” or “non diverse,” “marginalized” or “privileged.” For a young white man, especially one without elite wealth, being placed in the “privileged” box is a kind of social gaslighting. He looks at his student debt, his rising rent, his stagnant wages, and his lack of institutional access, and is told that the obstacle is not the system but his own moral failing. That message is corrosive. It makes ordinary ambition feel shameful. It makes the work ethic of self improvement feel like complicity in oppression. It teaches a generation of men to view their own normal desire for dignity and family as suspect.

In this setting, the phrase “systematic discrimination” is not rhetorical excess. It describes a system, a coordinated apparatus of policies, trainings, metrics, and incentives, that predictably produces group based exclusion. The exclusion can be implemented with a smile and a seminar, rather than with a slur and a sign, but the core wrong is the same. A person is denied an opportunity because of immutable traits.

It is worth anticipating the strongest objection. Many will say, even if some institutions overcorrected, the solution cannot be a new affirmative action for white men. That would only reproduce the logic of group preference. This objection has force, but it is not decisive. The best version of the proposal is not a mirror image of DEI. It is an affirmative action program for equal treatment. It is a set of proactive steps designed to enforce color blind and sex blind rules, to detect and deter illegal discrimination even when the victim is politically unfashionable.

What would that look like in practice? Start with transparency. If an organization uses demographic targets, tie compensation to those targets, or runs programs restricted by race or sex, it should be required to disclose the details in a standardized way. Sunlight does not solve every problem, but it makes denial harder. Next, enforce existing civil rights law without double standards. Title VII does not contain an exception for fashionable discrimination. If a firm is avoiding hiring white men, or instructing managers to exclude them, that is illegal. The same is true in public institutions bound by constitutional equal protection.

Third, require auditability. If a university uses DEI statements, require it to publish the rubric and the distribution of scores, and to demonstrate that the rubric is job related rather than a political litmus test. If a company offers training that instructs employees to treat whiteness or maleness as a form of guilt, require the company to justify the training under ordinary standards of workplace relevance. Fourth, create a genuine viewpoint diversity norm, not as a substitute for merit but as a guardrail against monoculture. When every hiring committee shares the same ideological assumptions, proxy discrimination becomes effortless.

Finally, and most directly connected to family formation, policymakers should treat the economic penalties imposed on young men as a social emergency. If we are willing to talk about “equity” in the abstract, we should be willing to talk about it here. The decline in marriage and fertility is not a boutique problem. It is a national one. A society that cannot form families cannot sustain its institutions, its tax base, its civic life, or its future workforce. If we have built a system that blocks a large cohort of men from stable careers, then we should not be surprised when they do not build stable families.

In other words, the call for corrective affirmative action is, at bottom, a call for a single moral principle. Stop sorting Americans into moral castes. Stop treating an applicant’s race and sex as a problem to be engineered away. Rebuild institutional norms around individual merit, equal rules, and equal dignity.

The past decade has shown how quickly a nominally compassionate ideology can harden into administrative cruelty. We should not accept it simply because it uses therapeutic language. A lost generation is not a metaphor. It is a cohort of men who did what the country told them to do, study, work, compete, and then discovered that the gatekeepers changed the terms. The result is not only personal frustration. It is delayed adulthood, postponed marriage, fewer children, and a deepening cynicism about the fairness of American life.

If we want to repair the damage, we should start by naming it. We should also demand that the law mean what it says. Anti discrimination rules are not a favor granted to certain groups, they are the baseline of a republic. When institutions violate that baseline, the remedy should be affirmative, explicit, and relentless, not to privilege one group over another, but to restore one standard for all.

