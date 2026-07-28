The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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David Shimm's avatar
David Shimm
11h

I think she is looking for just about any excuse to stick it to Trump.

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Wendy K Laubach's avatar
Wendy K Laubach
11h

That was exactly my reaction to reading her ridiculous statement: why didn't you negotiate for these picky special treatments if they made special sense in your thinly inhabited state?

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