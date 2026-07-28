Consider a man who lives in Kotzebue, above the Arctic Circle, off the road system, reachable only by air. Every January he fills out an application for the Permanent Fund Dividend. If it is his first time, the State of Alaska tells him something rather demanding. It will not accept a photocopy. It will not accept a hospital certificate. It wants the original birth certificate, or the original passport, or the original naturalization certificate. So he puts the document in an envelope, encloses a self-addressed stamped envelope, and mails it to Juneau. The state examines it, verifies him, returns the original, and eventually sends him money. He never boards a plane.

Now ask the obvious question. If Alaska can authenticate that man’s identity and legal status well enough to hand him a check drawn on the state’s oil wealth, why can it not authenticate him well enough to hand him a federal ballot? That question is the heart of the dispute over the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski has not yet answered it.

Share

Murkowski does not oppose voter identification. She has written that she agrees voters should verify who they are and that she strongly supports voter ID, as Alaska already requires. On the Senate floor, she went further, saying of documentary proof of citizenship, “Requiring proof of citizenship. OK. We can figure this out.” Asked whether the logistical burden was insurmountable, she answered, “Is it insurmountable? Maybe not.” Those are not the words of a senator who rejects the principle. They are the words of a senator who objects to an implementation detail and has allowed that objection to swallow her vote.

Her strongest complaint is narrow and, taken on its own terms, fair. The House-passed substitute to S.1383, adopted on February 11, 2026, by 218-213, would generally require that a person who registers by mail later present documentary proof of citizenship in person. Murkowski notes that more than 80% of Alaska’s 2024 registration applicants used mail, online registration or the PFD pipeline, and that of roughly 29,000 new registrations, perhaps 25,000 would have been routed into an in-person process. She notes that Alaska REAL IDs do not state citizenship. She notes that airfare from a village to a regional hub is not a trivial expense. All true.

But notice what follows and what does not. What follows is that the in-person clause is badly drafted for Alaska. What does not follow is that Alaska cannot verify citizenship. The first is a drafting problem with an obvious fix. The second is a claim about administrative impossibility, and Alaska’s own government refutes it every single year.

Here is the refutation. In 2025, Alaska’s estimated population was 738,737. The Permanent Fund Dividend Division received 665,327 applications, roughly 90% of the entire state, and paid 618,863 people a total of $619,648,403.43. It did this with three dedicated offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau. In 2022, when the dividend was $3,284, the program moved more than $2 billion. This is not a boutique operation serving a few urban applicants. It is a statewide eligibility system that individually screens nearly every resident of the state, requires original documents from newcomers, distinguishes between citizens, lawful permanent residents, refugees and asylees, and manages the whole business by mail because the alternative was never available to begin with.

If Murkowski’s geographic argument were sound in its broad form, the PFD could not exist. The dividend would have collapsed decades ago under the weight of the same distances, the same weather, the same absent roads. It did not collapse. Alaska simply built a remote process, and it has been running that process at enormous scale, with real money at stake and real incentives to cheat, since before most of the current voter-ID debate began.

There is a further wrinkle, and it cuts in an uncomfortable direction for the senator. The PFD is already part of Alaska’s election machinery. In November 2016, Alaskans approved Ballot Measure 1, which registers eligible PFD applicants to vote or updates their existing registration unless they opt out. The margin was 197,702 to 108,467, or 64.57% to 35.43%. In 2025 alone, the state processed 389,935 valid PFD applications for automatic registration purposes, mailed 68,717 notices, recorded 7,220 opt-outs, registered 7,041 new voters and updated 371,480 existing records, all at an annual program cost of $262,130.89. Alaska already conducts mass data matching, individualized mailed notice, response processing and hundreds of thousands of record changes every year, for about a quarter of a million dollars. The administrative muscles exist. They are being exercised right now.

And here is where the argument becomes difficult to answer. Alaska’s own Division of Elections warns residents that receiving a voter identification card does not mean you are a US citizen. It explains that a noncitizen may have been automatically registered through PFD information and instructs that person to call and cancel. That warning is remarkable. The state is publicly conceding that its principal registration pipeline can enroll people who are not eligible to vote, and its remedy is to hope the ineligible registrant volunteers to fix it. So Alaska demands an original naturalization certificate before it will send a $1,000 check, and accepts self-correction before it will send a ballot. That asymmetry is the actual scandal here, and it is not one the SAVE Act created.

The July 2026 episode in which Alaska mailed 3,048 letters asking voters to confirm citizenship, against a normal DMV-match yield of roughly 200, illustrates both halves of the point. It shows the state is already checking. It also shows the checks run on stale data, because officials suspect many recipients had naturalized without updating DMV records. The lesson is not that verification is hopeless. The lesson is that verification done through good records, with notice and a chance to respond, is better than verification done through a database mismatch and a form letter.

None of this requires pretending the House text is perfect. Murkowski has identified genuine flaws, and a serious conservative should say so plainly. The in-person clause should be replaced with a PFD-style remote channel: trackable mail with return of originals, certified electronic records, direct agency-to-agency confirmation with vital statistics offices and the passport agency. Citizenship should be verified once and carried on the record as a durable flag, because naturalization is not a status that expires. Documents and the ID itself should be free. Tribal governments, municipal clerks, libraries and mobile teams should be authorized verification points, which is precisely what the bipartisan Carter-Baker commission recommended back in 2005 when it paired uniform photo ID with free cards, mobile units and a five-year phase-in. Only 3 of that commission’s 21 members dissented. Jimmy Carter and James Baker put it better than any of us have since: make it easy to vote but tough to cheat. And the three-day cure period for a provisional ballot is plainly too short for a village where the mail plane may not fly for a week, so lengthen it.

Those are amendments. Murkowski could offer every one of them tomorrow. She has the leverage, the credibility and the seniority to write the Alaska accommodations into the bill herself, and the fact that she has instead chosen to be the obstacle rather than the author is the part that genuinely puzzles me, because in a chamber where Republicans hold 53 seats and need 60, the senator who can deliver the rural fix is worth more than the senator who explains why the fix is impossible.

The empirical objections are weaker than they are usually presented. Enrico Cantoni and Vincent Pons, publishing in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, examined a panel of 1.6 billion observations from 2008 through 2018 and found no negative effect of strict ID laws on registration or turnout, overall or by race, gender, age or party, with central estimates near negative 0.1 percentage points and confidence intervals spanning zero. Hoekstra and Koppa, studying more than 2,000 races in Florida and Michigan, calculated that no more than 0.10% and 0.31% of votes, respectively, were cast without identification. The Supreme Court settled the constitutional question in Crawford v. Marion County Election Board in 2008, emphasizing free ID and provisional ballots as the features that make such laws sustainable. Thirty-six states already request or require identification, 23 of them photo. Alaska is one of the separate handful classified as non-strict and non-photo.

The public is not confused about any of this. Pew found 83% of US adults favoring government-issued photo ID in 2025; Gallup found 84% in 2024, with 83% supporting proof of citizenship at first registration. In Alaska specifically, a Heritage Action survey of 415 likely voters in February 2026 found 69% supporting proof of citizenship at registration, including 61% of independents and 48% of Democrats, with 75% favoring removal of noncitizens from the rolls. An earlier 2022 survey of 512 likely Alaska voters found 66% supporting photo ID. Both polls were sponsored by groups favoring election-integrity measures and should be read as directional, but the 2016 dividend-registration referendum was not a poll at all, and Alaskans passed that by nearly two-thirds.

So the senator should stop arguing about whether Alaska can verify voters and start arguing about how. Rural Alaska has earned accommodation in the method. It has not earned exemption from the rule. The state that will not mail a man his oil check until it has held his original birth certificate in its hands has already conceded the principle. It only remains for Lisa Murkowski to concede it too, and then to vote.

If you enjoy my work, please subscribe https://x.com/amuse/creator-subscriptions/subscribe

Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in partnership with Grammerly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.