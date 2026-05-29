amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
42m

Thank you for sharing your wonderful articles. I admire your passion and your dedication to raise your daughter with her educational needs in mind. 👏👏👏

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L Cohen's avatar
L Cohen
15m

Congratulations! I know your daughter will be able to stand her ground at Yale because she has a father who is there for her!

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