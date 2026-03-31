amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
39mEdited

America is the battered wife of NATO who keeps staying, expecting things to get better.

In Poland's defense: they won't allow Muslims into their country. No one in Poland is getting shot in the back or being thrown in front of a subway train by illegals.

Reply
Share
Bob Rohan's avatar
Bob Rohan
18m

Time is UP! Adios blood suckers! We will cheer for your success in repelling Putin and his Russian army.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture