Open Letter to James O'Keefe, Muckraker
Dear James O’Keefe,
Apart from my writing12 about your ordeal at Project Veritas and a brief phone call you don’t know me but I felt compelled to share my unsolicited advice with you. As a serial entrepreneur, I have quite a bit of experience getting fired from startups I have founded and this is the sort of actionable, real-world advice I wish someone wou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.