amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Let’s cut through the bullshit: this is a Russian active measure. It's desperation propaganda. Putin isn’t flexing—he’s flailing. Europe is rearming, ditching Russian energy, and waking up to Arctic strategy, all under pressure that finally worked. That terrifies Moscow. So they push a narrative that America is the real villain, hoping soft European minds buy it. It’s a con job, plain and simple. And if Western media keeps laundering this garbage, they’re not just useful idiots—they’re active participants. The truth is brutal: the alliance is getting stronger, Russia is getting boxed in, and this Greenland nonsense is the sound of a cornered regime throwing punches in the dark.

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