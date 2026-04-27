amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

This is why I left Portland. They don't just dislike me, they want me dead. When people tell you who they are, believe them.

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
4h

Excellent analysis. I may post it on my dusty and unused facebook account as a final finale. The comment before mine is ridiculous, and not an appropriate response to your article. Where did all the decent teachers go? Who poisoned our faculties? It will take decades to root out this cancer in the educational system. And it’s all over the western world.

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