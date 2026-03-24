amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Patricia Z's avatar
Patricia Z
4h

Anyway, despite the detractors in the comments, I agree with you. If we push Vance aside because he knows Peter Thiel or because Thiel has funded him, we will lose future elections. Vance is unbeatable and will wipe the floor with any Democrat. I believe he will carry on with the agenda. He couldn't do worse than Trump on the H1B visa issue and I am hoping he will do better. He may like Indian people - I have known many and like them, too - but that doesn't mean he wants to displace Americans from the workforce. Trump comes from money and it sometimes shows, although he works very hard for us 90% of the time; Vance comes from American soil. He knows Peter Thiel, but he is not of the ruling class. He is our own.

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
4h

I will never forget: "Do you hear yourself, Margaret?" Vance will be 48.

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