The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
33m

Proof that true ideological belief will outweigh money every time in the long run. Wow, the proof here is overwhelming and disconcerting. Thank you, Secretary Rubio and the Trump administration in general for continuing to expose all these deeply held dark secrets.

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
32m

“A totalitarian state that imprisoned its own dissidents and denied its own people the right to speak, organize, or travel exploited American academic freedom, free speech, free association, and due process to organize against the society that guaranteed them.”

Let this sink in.

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