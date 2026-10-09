The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
1h

A military firing squad for a crime on a military base is appropriate.

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
1h

Many years ago 46 to be exact I had an interesting lecture of sorts in New Mexico at an old museum with the curator . He grew up in the area and as a boy saw the execution ( botched ) of “ Black Jack “ Ketchum a local bandit + bank + train robber . He was 9 years old and with his dad went to the public hanging event in 1909 . He said that day he knew he would grow up to be a good person because he saw what happens when you’re not ! Public executions are not an entertainment event they should serve as a lesson to those who commit the most heinous acts against society like , murder , Treason , rape of children + women , torture or trafficking of humans . Those are crimes against humanity and deserve justice, not a circus !

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