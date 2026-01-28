amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
2h

Outstanding article. I think it’s fair to say that if state law requires the carrying of your carry permit and your ID, then the gun community supports compliance with that, but does _not_ support failure to comply with an officer’s lawful orders, much less when you are armed.

Reply
Share
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
2h

Thank you for such a detailed analysis of what happens when you play stupid games: you win stupid - and potentially fatal - prizes.

Now, if only facts mattered in this day and age.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture