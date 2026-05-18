amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The lesson is Hayek with a betting slip: dispersed knowledge beats centralized arrogance. Pollsters pretend that 800 weighted respondents and a mystical likely-voter model can capture reality. Markets aggregate thousands of judgments from people willing to risk capital. That does not make prediction markets perfect. It makes them accountable. The polling cartel keeps missing in the same direction, then blames “shy voters,” “turnout surprises,” or “methodological challenges” while cashing the next check. A trader who is wrong gets punished immediately. A pollster who is wrong gets invited on television. You are a fool not to let the free market inform decisions over the credentialed fog machine.

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