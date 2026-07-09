The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
3h

The arch is 250 ft. tall to commemorate our 250th year.

Fireworks are nice but they are gone to ash in seconds. We should definitely have a grand, permanent monument to memorialize this occasion.

Build the arch ASAP.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
5h

Art is significant. The first thing invaders do when there is conquest, is to destroy the art, the monuments that stand to remind us of the great accomplishments made. Like Mao’s goal, the Cultural Revolution accomplished a reprogramming of the population by subtly removing anchors to past generations. President Trump understands this is an important opportunity for Americans to celebrate our past and the people who brought us to this point in time.

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