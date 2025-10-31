@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Oct 31

Again, it comes down to our illustrious Republican Congress to address this plundering of taxpayer dollars - which they’ve known about all along. What are the chances of that happening? I’m not optimistic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Redman's avatar
John Redman
Oct 31

I have a friend who is 71 years old, can't work, and lives on Social Security at approximately $1200/month. Rent and utilities are about $1000/month. She depends on SNAP to provide enough food for the month. She's panicking about the cessation of her benefits. What will happen to her if SNAP stops?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture