amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
1h

Well that all we need. More Muslims wielding knives. Shame on you, HEB!

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
13m

I did not know what the practice of "Halal" meat entailed until this article. I would think that as this becomes more widely known the pressure to ban this approach will take hold.

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