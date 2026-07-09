The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
1h

Lots of great observations here. The motivations of early movers to entrench and moat their competitive advantages certainly resonate. Some jobs are truly lost - phone operators, gaslamp lighters, pony express - but those don't tend to be high value-added roles.

However, I think two things can exist at the same time. While I agree with Ted Cruz that the way to beat China is the old-fashioned American way of rapid innovation, there are other things to consider. There is no point innovating to keep an edge over China if we keep letting them steal our technology as they have done for decades. So security, which requires some legislative guardrails, is important. I don't want North Korea using our advanced AI to generate synthetic untraceable bio weapons. I don't want Iran to have access to sophisticated targeting technologies. Companies like Meta already have WAY too much information about our kids. I don't want them using AI to manipulate their users, especially kids. And effective sentience is years away, not decades. We need to have some guardrails around what AI is/is not allowed to do.

So I think there needs to be a balanced approach with a LOT of transparency. Two things Washington is not historically good at.

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Peter Henne's avatar
Peter Henne
1h

The future is now. Amen.

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